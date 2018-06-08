Star Wars

‘Star Wars’ Fans Create #FanartForRose to Show Support for Kelly Marie Tran

The Star Wars fandom is coming out in full force to support Kelly Marie Tran, after she […]

The Star Wars fandom is coming out in full force to support Kelly Marie Tran, after she mysteriously deleted all of her social media posts.

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi star deleted her Instagram earlier this week, in a move that some fans believe is because of the online abuse she has endured in recent months. While it’s unknown exactly why Tran personally made the departure, a large segment of the fandom has rallied together to show how much they appreciate her.

One of the methods of support has been the #FanartForRose hashtag, where plenty of artists have created new pieces inspired by Tran and her character of Rose Tico. And the end result has been equal parts adorable and inspiring. Here are just a few of our favorite pieces from the #FanartForRose hashtag.

@RoriComics

@megbabchukart

@DTNart

@tressabowling

@Beavs

@caroclutter

@MingjueChen

@nilvendrell

@papertiki

@Khallion

