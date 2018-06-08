‘Star Wars’ Fans Create #FanartForRose to Show Support for Kelly Marie Tran

The Star Wars fandom is coming out in full force to support Kelly Marie Tran, after she mysteriously deleted all of her social media posts.

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi star deleted her Instagram earlier this week, in a move that some fans believe is because of the online abuse she has endured in recent months. While it’s unknown exactly why Tran personally made the departure, a large segment of the fandom has rallied together to show how much they appreciate her.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the methods of support has been the #FanartForRose hashtag, where plenty of artists have created new pieces inspired by Tran and her character of Rose Tico. And the end result has been equal parts adorable and inspiring. Here are just a few of our favorite pieces from the #FanartForRose hashtag.

@RoriComics

@megbabchukart

@DTNart

@tressabowling

Reposting my Rose Tico to show support & solidarity #FanArtforRose Kelly Marie Tran acted the hell outta Rose. She had heart, she had joy, she had compassion. If those are qualities that made you not like her then maybe you should check yourself. ✌? pic.twitter.com/r1sNMAE5JW — ❤️ Tressina Bowling ? (@tressabowling) June 6, 2018

@Beavs

To all the little girls out there dressing as their fav. #FanArtforRose #KellyMarieTran pic.twitter.com/5wbf62HCd5 — Alexandria Neonakis (@Beavs) June 5, 2018

@caroclutter

@MingjueChen

@nilvendrell

#FanArtforRose #KellyMarieTran If you watch a movie ( or read a comic book or anything) and you feel a strong compulsion about going to social media and being toxic with the creators, please go to see a therapist, help yourself. pic.twitter.com/gXT7IvBAgQ — nil vendrell pallach (@nilvendrell) June 5, 2018

@papertiki

@Khallion