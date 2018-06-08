‘Star Wars’ Fans Create #FanartForRose to Show Support for Kelly Marie Tran

The Star Wars fandom is coming out in full force to support Kelly Marie Tran, after she mysteriously deleted all of her social media posts.
The Star Wars: The Last Jedi star deleted her Instagram earlier this week, in a move that some fans believe is because of the online abuse she has endured in recent months. While it’s unknown exactly why Tran personally made the departure, a large segment of the fandom has rallied together to show how much they appreciate her.
One of the methods of support has been the #FanartForRose hashtag, where plenty of artists have created new pieces inspired by Tran and her character of Rose Tico. And the end result has been equal parts adorable and inspiring. Here are just a few of our favorite pieces from the #FanartForRose hashtag.
@RoriComics
#KellyMarieTran was absolutely lovely in #StarWars and we’re lucky to have her! #fanartforrose pic.twitter.com/VpJsmBZtNo— Rori! ??? 100 Women Coloring Book on Indiegogo! (@RoriComics) June 6, 2018
@megbabchukart
Heart of gold ? #KellyMarieTran #fanartforRose pic.twitter.com/iSwl2AIBav— Meg Babs ? (@megbabchukart) June 5, 2018
@DTNart
Here she is, our shining ray of light and positivity <3— Maria Nguyen ლ(́◉◞౪◟◉‵ლ) (@DTNart) June 6, 2018
#fanartforrose #Rosetico #kellymarietran pic.twitter.com/nlgGppVWtN
@tressabowling
Reposting my Rose Tico to show support & solidarity #FanArtforRose Kelly Marie Tran acted the hell outta Rose. She had heart, she had joy, she had compassion. If those are qualities that made you not like her then maybe you should check yourself. ✌? pic.twitter.com/r1sNMAE5JW— ❤️ Tressina Bowling ? (@tressabowling) June 6, 2018
@Beavs
To all the little girls out there dressing as their fav. #FanArtforRose #KellyMarieTran pic.twitter.com/5wbf62HCd5— Alexandria Neonakis (@Beavs) June 5, 2018
@caroclutter
?❤️ #FanArtForRose #WeLoveYouKellyTran You are so kind and inspirational ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wWhqnT6BOj— caroline ?✨? (@caroclutter) June 6, 2018
@MingjueChen
Finally finished this sketch in-between meetings, and making good on my promise. Kelly Marie Tran is a motherfrickin treasure. #fanartforrose #Rosetico #kellymarietran #Starwars #thelastjedi pic.twitter.com/aZPhMyzBYA— mingjue helen chen (@MingjueChen) June 6, 2018
@nilvendrell
#FanArtforRose #KellyMarieTran If you watch a movie ( or read a comic book or anything) and you feel a strong compulsion about going to social media and being toxic with the creators, please go to see a therapist, help yourself. pic.twitter.com/gXT7IvBAgQ— nil vendrell pallach (@nilvendrell) June 5, 2018
@papertiki
I call this: “Stunned”⚡️Kelly Marie Tran is an absolute joy and so is Rose. #fanartforrose #Rosetico #kellymarietran #Starwars #thelastjedi pic.twitter.com/aq3oo2QXab— Michael Herrera (@papertiki) June 6, 2018
@Khallion
Quick sketch of #KellyMarieTran hugging a young #RoseTico fan. This is what #StarWars is all about. #FanArtforRose pic.twitter.com/c7WfFaFJQn— Karen (@Khallion) June 6, 2018