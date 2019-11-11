Star Wars Saga Series Wave 2 Includes Golden Funko Pops, Hasbro Figures, T-Shirts and More

Wave 2 of the Walmart exclusive Star Wars Saga series of limited edition merch dropped today with new Hasbro 3.75-inch gold figures, gold Funko Pops, Funko boxed tees, and more. You can order / pre-order all of the new items right here. A complete breakdown of the wave is available below.
- Funko POP Star Wars: Darth Maul (Gold Metallic)
- Funko POP Star Wars: Yoda (Gold Metallic)
- Funko Boxed Tee: Star Wars – Trooper Frosted O’s
- Funko Boxed Tee: Star Wars – Boba Fett
- Star Wars: A New Hope – Main Title / Cantina Band 7-inch Vinyl
- C-3PO 7″ Plush & Pin Set
- R2-D2 7″ Plush & Pin Set
- Yoda Heroez 7″ Plush & Pin Set
- Boba Fett 7″ Plush & Pin Set Boba Fett
- Star Wars Skywalker Saga 3.75-inch Scale Darth Maul and Yoda 2-Pack
- Star Wars Skywalker Saga 3.75-inch Scale Mace Windu and Jango Fett 2-Pack
- Star Wars Skywalker Saga 3.75-inch Scale Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker 2-Pack
On a related note, Hasbro announced a whole bunch of new Star Wars Black Series and The Vintage Collection figures at the 2019 Barcelona Manga and the Lucca Comics and Games convention recently, and those figures are now available to pre-order right here individually or in case sets. The lineup includes the following:
- Star Wars The Black Series Plo Koon 6-Inch Action Figure
- Star Wars The Black Series Kit Fisto 6-Inch Action Figure
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian Stormtrooper 3 3/4-Inch Figure
- STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH COUNT DOOKU Figure
- STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH BATTLE DROID (GEONOSIS) Figure
- STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES KIT FISTO FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER
- STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ASAJJ VENTRESS FORCE FX LIGHTSABER
- STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH REMNANT STORM TROOPER Figure
- STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH WICKET Figure
- STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH OBI WAN KENOBI Figure
- STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH ANAKIN SKYWALKER Figure
- STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH DARTH MAUL Figure
- STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH LUKE SKYWALKER (BESPIN) Figure
- STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH HAN SOLO Figure
- STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH C-3PO Figure
- STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH GENERAL LANDO CALRISSIAN
- STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH CLONE TROOPER Figure
