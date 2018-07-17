Star Wars: Millennium Falcon Experience Coming to San Diego Comic-Con

The Star Wars saga has previously had major representation at San Diego Comic-Con, though the popularity of Disney’s D23 Expo and Star Wars Celebration has allowed Lucasfilm to sit out the annual convention, despite the number of passionate fans in attendance. While the series won’t have a panel at SDCC, a booth will allow attendees to experience the opportunity to sit inside a full-size replica of the Millennium Falcon.

“The Lucasfilm Star Wars Pavilion (booth #2913) at San Diego Comic-Con is the next docking bay for the traveling Millennium Falcon Experience — a stunning life-size replica of the iconic ship’s cockpit,” Lucasfilm announced. “Cast from the original set used for Solo: A Star Wars Story, the attention to detail is incredible, from seats to the lightspeed levers. Fans will have the opportunity to go inside the cockpit with a few of their crewmates for a photo opportunity, which can be shared on social media; in other words, it’s time to practice your Han and Lando smiles.”

Given the immense interest in the opportunity, getting the chance to sit in the Falcon might be easier said than done, as guests will still have to go through a ticketing process if they hope to secure a spot.

“Free tickets will be distributed on a first-come basis beginning Wednesday, July 18, at 6 p.m. along the back wall of the Lucasfilm Star Wars Pavilion,” Lucasfilm noted. “The earliest entry time for Wednesday, July 18th will be at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for Thursday, July 19th, through Sunday, July 22nd, can be obtained on the day of entry beginning at 9:30 a.m. with the first entry at 10 a.m. each day. Each pass is good for a group of up to five individuals. Tickets are valid for only the day of distribution and are timed to 30-minute windows and allow for entry into the line for the cockpit experience at that time.”

Even were the saga to have an official panel at the event, fans might be left underwhelmed, as the next film in the series, Episode IX, hasn’t officially begun filming, preventing the studio from debuting images or footage of the film. Additionally, recent reports about the studio claim they’re focusing specifically on the conclusion to the sequel trilogy above all else, which would likely result in no major announcements about future projects taking place.

San Diego Comic-Con kicks off this Thursday. Episode IX hits theaters on December 20, 2019.

[H/T StarWars.com]