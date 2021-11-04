Star Wars Screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns Speaks About Taika Waititi’s Movie

Taika Waititi is hard at work on Marvel’s Thor: Love & Thunder, but he also has a major film in the Star Wars Universe waiting in the wings. This untitled Star Wars film has been shrouded in mystery, but now Waititi’s screenwriting partner Krysty Wilson-Cairns is giving fans an update about where things stand with the project. According to Wilson-Cairns, “You have to research, study and spend a lot of time to get it right,” she told Variety. “It’s really important to honor not only your commitment to it but also to the legions of fans out there.”

Obviously, there aren’t any plot details – or even a story or character premise – that Krysty Wilson-Cairns is willing to spoil in her statements to the press – she wasn’t even comfortable bringing up the subject of her super-secretive Star Wars movie when talking with /Film: “It’s dangerous you’re asking these questions. You know if I answer incorrectly, Mickey Mouse will burst into this room and beat me up? And I was in therapy for years about that fear, so it’s clear and present.”

That all said, Wilson-Cairns was willing to say why she (and her fellow Star Wars fans) should be excited about how the franchise is pushing into the future: “What I love about Star Wars is that they’re incredibly transformative. There’s a little bit of nostalgia in them, but they can change and adapt with the times. So I think, yeah, I’ll watch Star Wars all day [and that] is what I love about them.”

What little we can glean from Krysty Wilson-Cairns seems to jibe with what little Taika Waititi has previously said about the story and premise for his Star Wars film: “…we’ve got a story. I’m really excited by it because it feels very me,” Waititi told Wired UK. “I tend to go down that little sincerity alleyway in my films. I like to fool the viewer into thinking ‘ha it’s this’ and then them going, ‘Damn it, you made me feel something!’”

Waititi recently indicated that Star Wars could be his next stop once he’s done with Thor: Love & Thunder – or not: “I don’t know if that’s going to be Star Wars,” Waititi told Sydney Morning Herald about his next movie. “I hope it’ll be that but there’s a whole lot of other little things that I’ve got my sticky little fingers attached to so we’ll see.”

No date for Taika Waititi’s Star Wars movie has been announced.