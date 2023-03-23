Star Wars Shares Recipe For the Travel Biscuits Featured in The Mandalorian

Star Wars has never held back when it comes to cool merch and toys, and lately, they've been adding to the fun by sharing recipes for food you see in their shows. In honor of Andor, they previously released a recipe for "Syril's Cereal Bars" and during the Halloween season, they also shared a recipe for "Grogu Ghost Cookies." During last week's episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi) revealed one thing he missed from his days in the Empire were travel biscuits, which Elia Kane (Katy O'Brian) acquired for him. In honor of the latest treat, StarWars.com is sharing the recipe.

"These Yellow Travel Biscuits are a part of the Galactic Empire regime, and a favorite of Doctor Pershing. To get an entire box of these, well, it's worth more than a mountain of credits, especially when they're made with cream cheese and lemon. Touched with a hint of ginger and rose water, these fragrant cookies are so soft they almost melt in your mouth. A sweet treat that's so irresistible it might make you think twice about leaving the Empire behind," StarWars.com shared.

All you need to make the biscuits is 2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened, 8 ounces cream cheese, softened, 1 cup sugar, 1-1/2 tablespoons lemon zest, 2 teaspoons rose water, 1 egg, and 1/4 cup confectioners' sugar. You can read the instructions here and check out the biscuits below:

Who Does Ahmed Best Play in The Mandalorian?

This week's episode of The Mandalorian featured a surprise actor, Ahmed Best, who is best known for playing Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars prequels. The actor returned to Star Wars in 2020 as the host of Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, playing Jedi Master Kelleran Beq. This week, he got the chance to play the Jedi once again in Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

"Gratitude! Good to be back. There is so much to say and share. It's going to take a couple of days. But, for now, I'll just say thank you to all that have held me up and made me better. #stayready #jedi #keleranbeq #jeditemplechallenge #starwars #themandalorian #theprequels #jarjarbinks #thesaberedHAND," Best wrote on Instagram.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesday.