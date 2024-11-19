Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Confirms Its Directors (Get Excited for Episode 4)

A new Star Wars series is being readied for Disney+, this time coming from recent Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts. While Watts is one of the head writers and executive producers of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, he’ll be directing the first and last episodes of the first season. Joining him in the directors chair is an absolute killer lineup of beloved filmmakers that is sure to get any fan excited for what’s in store.

Disney and Lucasfilm recently confirmed the entire roster of directors for the first season of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Watts is already starting and ending the season on an exciting note, but there are surprisingly even bigger directors attached to this new series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

David Lowery, the filmmaker behind The Green Knight and Peter Pan & Wendy, is helming the second and third episodes in the series. Episode 4 brings perhaps the most notable directors to Skeleton Crew, being led by the filmmaking duo known as the Daniels. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are the directors behind 2022’s Best Picture winner, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Episode 5 of Skeleton Crew is being directed by Jake Schreier, the man behind six of the 10 episodes of Netflix’s Beef, as well as Marvel’s upcoming Thunderbolts*. The seventh episode is from frequent Star Wars TV director Bryce Dallas Howard, who has directed some of the best episodes of The Mandalorian. Finally, Episode 7 has Lee Isaac Chung behind the camera. Chung received Oscar nominations for writing and directing 2020’s Minari, before going on to helm the smash-hit blockbuster Twisters.

This is easily the most impressive lineup of directors that Disney+ and Lucasfilm have ever assembled. That’s saying something, considering some of the talent that has been attached to episodes of The Mandalorian over the years.

In addition to employing an all-star collection of directors, Skeleton Crew aims to set itself apart from other Star Wars movies and shows by being a story centered around kids in the Star Wars universe. This doesn’t make Skeleton Crew a children’s show by any means, but it does offer a story that people of all ages can connect with.

“It’s a show that involves kids, and yes it will be very appealing to kids who get to see themselves in this,” Lowery told ComicBook in a recent interview. “But when I was growing up, I aspired to be Luke Skywalker and Han Solo … I didn’t need a show about children to make me love Star Wars. But what I think this one is gonna do is remind adults like myself of what it was like to be a little kid watching Star Wars for the first time.”

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will premiere December 3rd on Disney+.