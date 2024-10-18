Star Wars: Skeleton Crew New Looks Reveal Nick Frost’s Character & More

Star Wars fans can get the first look at the droid Nick Frost is voicing in Skeleton Crew. The Shaun of the Dead star voices SM-33, a droid that aids the young space explorers in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Star Wars has a history of introducing fan-favorite droids in its projects, from R2-D2 and C-3PO in the original trilogy to BB-8 in the most recent trilogy. Plus, we can’t forget about IG-11 in The Mandalorian. Nick Frost’s SM-33 will hopefully join that esteemed group, and now fans can get a sneak peek at what the droid looks like.

Nick Frost’s SM-33 droid was revealed via Empire, during an interview with the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew directors. The photo of SM-33 shows the droid on a red background with the majority of its body drowned in shadows. However, we can make out the overall shape of its body which appears to be covered in some type of wire or branches. It’s right mechanical eye is lit up to provide some light.

Videos by ComicBook.com

image credit: lucasfilm via empire

Star Wars: Skeleton crew follows four kids who make a discovery on their home planet, launching them into an adventure in a galaxy far, far away. Being kids, they of course get lost, but that’s all part of the journey they take. Jude Law’s character will be along for the ride to help guide and keep them safe.

“He’s like a rusty old, cranky droid that sort of reluctantly helps the kids along the way,” Star Wars: Skeleton Crew star Jude Law said about Nick Frost’s character. “The other thing about him is that he’s the first mate of a mysterious ship.”

The name SM-33 pays homage to Peter Pan, with the droid potentially taking on the personality of Captain Hook’s first mate Mr. Smee. While Mr. Smee was a notoriously nefarious individual, it sounds like SM-33 doesn’t quite reach those levels. “Of course, you were expecting to work with droids and alien species, but you forget that they’re brought to life in front of you by these extraordinary people who have skills, whether it’s puppets or as animatronic experts,” Law detailed. “You’re surrounded by them because they’re as much a part of the cast as those who are flesh and blood.”

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew arrives December 3rd on Disney+.