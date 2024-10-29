Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Image Teases Series’ Sith Connection

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has been marketed as an Amblin-style story about a group of young people from a galaxy far, far, away who go on a galactic adventure with a rascally traveler named Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law). However, recent promotional photos from Skeleton Crew have confirmed that the Sith will have a presence in the show – just not in the way that most Star Wars fans might expect!

As you can see in the photo above, Jod Na Nawood is checking out a strange alien language inscription on the wall of whatever locale he’s standing at. It didn’t take Star Wars fans long to discern that this wasn’t just any random language on the wall – it’s “ur-Kittât,” aka the “Old Tongue” language of the Sith!

Videos by ComicBook.com

ur-Kittât was only spoken within the Sith Order, as well as within the Sith Eternal cult formed by Darth Sidious. When it was written, it was written in runic language form like what we see in the photo. It’s a delicious teaser, then, as Jod Na Nawood’s body language and pose make it ambiguous as to whether he is looking at something incomprehensible – or perhaps reading a language that no one should know.

Skeleton Crew has only described Jude Law’s character as a “Force-user,” which leaves a lot of room for twists and surprises when it comes to which way he leans with that use of the Force – where he may have once received training, and what’s become of him since. The story of a reformed Sith lord would be an interesting detour for Star Wars take – since all the darksiders who find redemption (Anakin Skywalker, Ben Solo) die fairly quickly afterward.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres on Disney+ on December 3rd

Synopsis: When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home, and meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew stars Jude Law (Captain Marvel, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) as the human Force-user Jod Na Nawood, the adult leader of a motley crew of galaxy-faring kids that includes Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), and Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong). In addition, Jaleel White (Family Matters), will play a space pirate named Gunter, while The Mandalorian’s pirate character Vane (Marti Matulis) will also appear in the show, as will other pirate characters like Brutus (Frank Tatasciore, performance artist: Stephan Oyoung), Pax (performance artist: Mike Estes), and Chaelt (Dale Soules).

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew debuts Tuesday, December 3rd on Disney+.