‘Star Wars’: First Look at Snoke’s Star Destroyer Revealed

There are a ton of secrets surrounding the now-infamous Star Wars villain Supreme Leader Snoke, but one of them has finally been revealed.

We now have our first look at Snoke’s personal Star Destroyer, and it’s called The Supremacy. Spoiler alert: it looks aweome!

If you bought one of the remote controlled astromechs, you were instructed to download the Sphero app in order to use it. When using the app, you may come across Snoke’s Supremacy.

Not only does the new ship look really dangerous, but it’s described that way on the app. The bio for The Supremacy reads:

“The Supremacy is the main ship of Supreme Leader Snoke. This massive ship is 60 kilometers in length and is the sole Mega-class Star Destroyer.”

So, judging by that description, there isn’t another ship like it in the galaxy. Snoke has a weapon of mass destruction at his fingertips, that’s neat.

In case you didn’t realize just how big this ship is, let’s put it in perspective. 60 kilometers is the same as 37 miles. That one ship is 37 MILES IN LENGTH.

Snoke isn’t going to be messing around over the next two Star Wars movies, that much is true.