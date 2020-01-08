Star Wars: Snoke Teases Being Controlled by Palpatine in Kylo Ren Comic

Fresh details and new references to the larger galaxy have been revealed within the pages of Marvel Comics’ Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren. The first issue revealed some of the surviving Jedi-in-training from Luke Skywalker’s new academy, and today’s second issue has delivered even more new bits of information that expand on the galaxy far, far away. The opening pages for The Rise of Kylo Ren #2 feature the titular character speaking with none other than his future BFF, and kebab-to-be, Supreme Leader Snoke. With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in the rear view mirror, one exchange in the sequence now plays differently than it may have a month earlier.

WARNING: Spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Follow!

As the pair wax poetic about Ben Solo’s journey and whether he should join the Knights of Ren, Snoke prods Ben about a “new name,” revealing he’ll need one to join the Knights. While speaking about this, Snoke reveals that he was “not born Snoke” and that he “Became Snoke.” This grandiose dialogue could be interpreted as a message of “becoming the person you want to be,” but as we now know thanks to Episode IX this was the character being literal.

In the opening scene of The Rise of Skywalker, Kylo Ren uses a Sith wayfinder to locate the still-living Emperor Palpatine, all while walking through ruins of Sith relics. On his journey, Kylo hears Palpatine’s words in his head, taking credit for all of the “voices” that had guided him, which include Darth Vader and also Snoke. In addition, Kylo passes by a large cloning vat full of bodies resembling Snoke with the implication being that Snoke was created by the Emperor for the purposes of continuing his control over the galaxy and turning jedi to the dark side. Whether this means that the Emperor himself is inhabiting this body and speaking to Ben Solo, or he’s acting as his proxy, still remains to be seen, but as this comic further cements, he was a puppet by Palpatine.

Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren #2 is available now from Marvel Comics. It’s the second of four issues for the series. The series official description reads:

SNOKE SINKS HIS CLAWS IN! YOUNG BEN SOLO FACES THE KNIGHTS OF REN!