Star Wars Just Announced A Live In-Universe Super Bowl Crossover Starring C-3PO & That’s Not The Weirdest Part

As sports go, the Super Bowl is probably the biggest event of the year. It’s the one game each year when it seems like just about everyone in America (and beyond) tunes in to catch a little bit of football, but the Super Bowl isn’t just for football fans. The event has increasingly become a major experience for movie fans as well, with teasers and trailers for eagerly anticipated projects being debuted as part of the broadcast. However, Super Bowl LXI in 2027 is about to take the sports and entertainment crossover to a whole new level with a wild crossover that will bring the Super Bowl to Star Wars and C-3PO will have a major role.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Monday, Disney announced a real-time, animated telecast of the Big Game that will be set in the Star Wars movie universe. The telecast, called Star Wars Funday Football, will air across Disney+, Disney Channel, Disney XD, and the ESPN App on Sunday, February 14th. To make things even more interesting, Anthony Daniels — the original actor behind C-3PO — will participate.

In a galaxy far, far away…🛰️



Star Wars Funday Football is coming to Super Bowl LXI!



📺 Feb. 14 | Disney+, Disney Channel, Disney XD and the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/mjVSrbPet3 — Star Wars (@starwars) October 20, 2026

Forget Los Angeles, the Super Bowl is Headed to a Galaxy Far Far Away

According to Variety, Star Wars Funday Football we see every play of Super Bowl LXI recreated as it happens but with a twist: the players on the field will become animated avatars and Star Wars characters will appear at key moments. Audiences can also expect nods to the films to pop up all throughout the game. More details are set to come at a later date but suffice it to say that while the Big Game will be happening at SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area in the real world, it’ll be happening in a galaxy far, far away, too.

While the idea of Star Wars and the Super Bowl may sound a little unusual, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen different entertainment universes get involved with the NFL. Paramount in particular broadcast a kid’s version of the Big Game in 2024. That game in particular saw a crossover between SpongeBob SquarePants and the game, including a full-animated performance of the iconic “Sweet Victory” song and various visual effects, including bubbles and pink jellyfish overlays during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. There have also been various other integrations in sports over the years, including Toy Story, The Simpsons, even Monsters.

Interestingly enough, the Super Bowl isn’t going to be the only Star Wars “crossover” with the NFL this season. Well before we even get to the playoffs, Darth Vader is going to be showing up for each Monday Night Football game on SportsCenter+ to interview one NFL player participating in the game. That starts on October 26th.

Are you excited for Star Wars and the NFL to crossover? Would you prefer Baby Yoda do those Monday Night Football interviews? Let us know in the comments.