You May Think These Vintage Star Wars Figures Are Bootlegs, But They’re Just French

When it comes to collecting vintage toys, there are few that are more coveted than Kenner’s Star Wars line. With the iconic packaging, card backs, and accessories, the line grew from the initial 12 figures into an entire galaxy, spanning vehicles and play sets. From action figures that sell for millions of dollars at auctions to thrift store finds that feel like unearthing treasure, this toy line has given older fans many happy memories. Even the ones that aren’t worth much on the collector’s market are truly valuable in terms of nostalgia. However, things were pretty different in France. While they did get these figures, the packaging was quite different, as they were by a company called Meccano.

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A collection of the first 12 figures of this Meccano Star Wars line is up for auction at Heritage, currently going for $2,100. So, what’s so different about these Meccano figures? Well, nothing. However, it’s the packaging that’s different from the iconic Kenner version. The overall format is the same, but there are three distinct places in which things are different. First, and most obvious, is the fact that it has the French translation of Star Wars on the top, or La Guerre des Étoiles, as it’s called. It’s definitely more of a mouthful than the English version, but there is a bit of pizazz to it. Next is the blocky Meccano logo where the Kenner one would ideally be. This one is a bit more jarring, as it doesn’t blend like the the original font and typography. However, the most hilarious difference is the character names.

These Vintage Star Wars Figures From France Have Hilariously Different Names

In La Guerre des Étoiles, Luke and Princess Leia are aided by the roguish smuggler Yan Solo and his Wookie partner Chiktabba. Along with the droids Dedeu and Cispeu, they embark on a mission to stop the terrifying Sith Lord, Dark Vador. It does make sense for some of the names to change thanks to pronunciation and localization, Meccano even decided to change C-3PO’s (Cispeu) unit number to Z6 PO. I’m not really sure why that was required, but I never took French in school, so I’ll leave it up to those who have a better idea of the language. An added bonus is that all of them are graded between CAS 65 to CAS 85+, with Yan being the only exception, thanks to a missing blaster.

What’s really interesting about this set is that it looks like a Star Wars toy line from an alternate universe, where things are only slightly different. While that itself makes it interesting enough for me, another interesting fact is that this was the first line of Star Wars toys to ever launch in Europe. Sure, they’re not the sealed in the same Kenner packaging that we know and love, but that didn’t matter to fans who finally got their hands on them after watching the U.S. launch. It’s not as valuable as many of the Kenner figures I’ve written about, but this Meccano line will surely stand out in your collection.

Which was your favorite Kenner Star Wars toy? Let us know in the comments below!