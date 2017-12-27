Star Wars: Upcoming Issue of Empire Reveals ‘Solo’ Plot Details

Lucasfilm has done well in keeping the plot for their latest spinoff movie under wraps. The only information most people know about the film is the tumult behind the scenes.

But the latest issue of Empire Magazine will blow the lid off some of the film’s storylines, finally revealing some new information about Solo: A Star Wars Story.

One copy of Empire was found in the wild with a particular page posted online. In it, the magazine seems to have compiled some intriguing plot points about the new film, teasing what fans can expect when the movie comes out this summer.

The magazine teases “A Different Solo” from what fans are used to, quoting legendary Star Wars screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan in a quote he made to the LA Times in 2015.

“You have to imagine him in his early twenties,” said Kasdan. “What was he like before he hardened up? Before he pot on this cynical coat? What got him there?”

It also teases his past “Training”:

It’s part of Solo lore that, as a young gifted pilot, he studied at the Imperial Academy at Carida. Solo is kicked out of the Academy for rescuing Chewbacca from an Imperial Officer, and thus one of cinema’s great friendships was formed. Some variation on this is likely in Solo.

Based on the evidence and teases from the director, fans might expect to see a certain moment the character loves to brag about.

During shooting additional footage, Ron Howard tweeted a picture of a mine shaft with the caption “Spicey?” This is most likely a nod to the spice mines of Kessel, a galactic prison where inmates mine a precious spice. It also suggests the Kessel Run, the hyperspace route used by smugglers, will play a part.

While fans are eager to see the Millennium Falcon in its heyday, it will likely look a bit different. Set pictures have indicated it would have the blue accent marks that were briefly seen when the Falcon showed up in Revenge of the Sith.

And as we got to see in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the pair of golden dice hanging in the cockpit were near and dear to Han’s heart. The smuggler won the ship from his friend Lando Calrissian in a game of Corellian Spike. Given how prominently they were teased in the newest Saga installment, we’d be shocked if they didn’t show up in the upcoming spinoff.

Hopefully we learn more about the new film, possibly in the form of a trailer which is rumored to debut soon.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is set to release in theaters on May 25, 2018.