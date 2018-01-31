‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ LEGO Minifigs Photos Offer New Character Details

With less than four months until its release, audiences have yet to see a single image from the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story. Until any official images emerge, fans will have to settle for images of toys honoring the film’s release to get any idea of what to expect, with the photos of LEGO minifigs hopefully tiding us over until we get the real deal. Scroll through the gallery below for a taste of what we’ll see in Solo.

One of the most interesting images is that of Han Solo wearing Imperial garb, as it teases either he goes undercover in the Galactic Empire or had an actual affiliation with the nefarious organization.

A rumored plot point is that Han Solo serves as a pod racer on Corellia as a youth, which the Empire uses as a training ground for future pilots. The organization reportedly taps the most skilled pilots to recruit as TIE pilots, which presents one possible path for the scoundrel.

Tobias Beckett’s figure also appears to be wearing Imperial garb, which either hints that he goes along on Solo’s covert operation or potentially also briefly serves in the Empire. Star Woody Harrelson has teased that Beckett serves as a mentor to Solo, with it being possible that Han enlists in the Empire, has Beckett as a commanding officer and then something causes a rift between them that causes Solo to abandon the Imperials.

Much like other installments in the saga, Solo is promising audiences variations of the Stormtrooper, as evidenced by the Imperial Patrol Trooper and Mimban Stormtrooper, which boasts a type of camouflage armor.

Other than the film’s logo, Lucasfilm has only officially revealed the film’s synopsis, which is as follows:

“Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.”

Due to a variety of behind-the-scenes changes in the film’s leadership, fans are both nervous and excited about the state of the film.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25.

