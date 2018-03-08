Star Wars: Michael K. Williams Reveals Details on His ‘Solo’ Character

Many of the actors in the Star Wars films stay tight-lipped about their characters before a film’s release, but in the case of Michael K. Williams, his performance was cut due to scheduling conflicts prohibiting him from participating in Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s reshoots. While the actor didn’t reveal all the details about his time on set, he did share a few interesting bits of information about the role, including a love triangle between him, Qi’Ra, and Han.

“He was extremely sophisticated. Very rich. He’d been around the world, older guy, and it was sort of a love triangle between Emilia Clarke’s character, Qi’Ra and the young Han Solo,” Williams shared on Sirius XM’s Jim and Sam Show.

The actor didn’t specifically state that there are romantic intentions between these characters,but rather used this description as a point of reference for how the characters interact with one another.

“Not where it was overtly a love triangle but there was definitely a pissing contest going on for the girl’s attention,” the actor clarified. “And [his character, Dryden Vos] is old and [Han] is younger so it was that thing also going on, like, ‘Young buck, I’ve been around the world.’ But he’s like, ‘The young chick wants the young buck.’ So there was a little bit of that energy going on. But the relationship on paper was definitely with Qi’Ra and Han Solo.”

Williams also described his character as “half mountain lion, half human,” which would certainly add a wrinkle to the love triangle dynamic. Throughout the various films, TV series, and comic books, we’ve seen plenty of characters that could be described this way, but Williams’ mention of the love triangle aspect and the possibility of romantic feelings shared amongst species might be a new realm for the saga to explore.

The character was reportedly going to come to life with both Williams’ performance and some motion-capture elements. With the actor unavailable for the reshoots, Paul Bettany took over the role, with the character then shifting to be fully human.

Fans will have to wait and see if any of these details Williams shared stayed in the final film when Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25.

