Star Wars: Michael K. Williams Can’t Help But “Laugh” at Being Cut from ‘Solo’

In the months since Ron Howard took over directing duties from Phil Lord and Chris Miller on Solo: A Star Wars Story, the cast has regularly commented that there was very little change in the film’s creative direction. One confirmed casualty of the film is actor Michael K. Williams being unavailable for reshoots, forcing Paul Bettany to take over the mysterious role. Williams might be disappointed about not making the film’s final cut, but chooses not to dwell on the negative feelings.

“There are some things in life, you just gotta laugh at it,” Williams shared with Entertainment Weekly. “That was such an odd turn of events. That’s not the norm. As crazy a town as Hollywood is — I like to be the one that says I’ve seen a little bit of everything in this town — that was one for the textbooks. What are the odds of that happening? There comes a point, you just gotta throw your hands up and, you know what, it just wasn’t meant to be.”

The actor didn’t detail much about his character’s role in the film,but expressed how sad he was to not be able to see his performance in the finished product.

“I will tell you this much though,” Williams continued. “What saddens me most is I was very proud of the work that I did. What I believe I have created with Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson and Alden [Ehrenreich]… I thought it was some great work. We was on the spaceship, and we all had these amazing scenes together, and I thought it was a great opportunity, and I thought it was some great stuff. It’s unfortunate the world won’t get to see it.”

The decision to recast the character came from Williams’ commitments to his TV series Hap and Leonard and, while he’s disappointed to have to sit this film out, he doesn’t think this is the end of his partnership with Lucasfilm.

“I don’t think that me not being in the Star Wars family is final,” Williams explained to Deadline last year. “I left with a very good taste in my mouth about the whole family, and I hope that I left a good taste in their mouth. They’re a great group of people, the Lucas family.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story lands in theaters on May 25th.

[H/T Entertainment Weekly]