Ron Howard Won’t Reveal How Much of ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ He Directed

Whether it’s just out of curiosity or confirmation of an educated guess, when multiple filmmakers collaborate on one project, audiences want to know who was responsible for each scene. Last summer, Ron Howard took over directing duties on Solo: A Star Wars Story from Phil Lord and Chris Miller, handling not only the remainder of principal photography but also the film’s reshoots. As far as who was responsible for what, Howard isn’t likely to ever reveal that information.

“I don’t really want to explain it. I don’t really want to be specific about that because, again, I don’t even want that to matter to fans,” Howard shared with Entertainment Weekly. “I could understand why you’d ask, and some might even be curious, but look, everybody who has been involved in this has done nothing but love what this movie could be, and that’s been the vibe around it. I think audiences are gonna feel that love and excitement.”

Last fall, Justice League hit theaters, which was directed by Zack Snyder until a family tragedy caused him to step away from the project, with Joss Whedon taking over the production. One of the biggest complaints with the film was the uneven tone, possibly due to different creative approaches. By keeping the details about how much of the film is his vs. Lord and Miller’s, hopefully those discussions are kept to a minimum with audiences.

“I know Chris and Phil. They’re incredibly talented guys, and all anyone at Imagine Entertainment wants to do is find a way to work with Chris and Phil, and that’s every bit as much the case today as ever,” Howard pointed out. “But when I learned that this change was happening, it just came in a moment where I was working on lots of new projects for Imagine, and I had not planned to direct anything last year. So then this came my way, and I was talking to [Lucasfilm president] Kathy [Kennedy], and the now tragically late [producer] Alli Shearmur, an old friend. I was reluctant, but I also began to feel that I could help.”

Rather than try to inject too much of his own personal vision into the film, the director was more interested in working within limitations.

“I actually felt like it was gonna be a very unique, creative experience for me. It happened to fit into my life, and I liked the adventure of tackling challenges, and this was certainly gonna be a hell of a challenge — and it has been,” Howard confessed. “But an exciting one.”

Fans will see how well the different directors’ visions blend together when Solo: A Star Wars Story lands in theaters May 25.

