‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Writer Doesn’t See a Sequel “Happening Anytime Soon”

Solo: A Star Wars Story may have earned nearly $400 million worldwide, but in the realm of the Star Wars saga, these numbers could be considered “disappointing.” Co-writer Jonathan Kasdan recently detailed on Twitter how these numbers seemingly dash the hopes of a sequel happening in the near future.

“Will there ever be a sequel ’cause it really seems like you guys were setting one up? To be honest, I think the challenge has more to do with the foreign box office than the U.S.,” Kasdan shared on Twitter. “Personally, I think there are great Star Wars movies to be made that don’t need to cost quite so much. Hopefully that will be the trend in years to come, and maybe, just maybe, that trend will allow us, one way or another, to tell more stories with Alden [Ehrenreich], Joonas [Suotamo], Emilia [Clarke], and Donald [Glover].”

He added, “With those actors and [Ron Howard], I would jump at the opportunity. Given the way Hollywood, and the culture at large, seem to run from anything labeled a disappointment, the odds seem like they’re against it happening anytime soon. But, I suppose, Han wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The open-ended nature of the film allows for multiple paths to potentially be explored, whether it be following the exploits of Lando, Qi’ra, or Maul, with the unlikelihood of a follow-up film feeling even more discouraging. With Han Solo being one of the most beloved characters in sci-fi history, it’s unclear exactly why the film underperformed.

One theory is directly related to how beloved Solo is, with audiences being uninterested in watching anyone but Harrison Ford bring the character to life. Despite the high standards Ehrenreich had to live up to, most of the reviews of his performance were favorable, yet it was Glover’s Lando that was the standout performance.

Another theory for the disappointing numbers is that, with Star Wars: The Last Jedi having landed in theaters six months prior to Solo, this standalone adventure didn’t bring with it a sense of urgency or cultural requirement. The three previous films all captivated the pop culture conversation, with audiences only having to wait six months for a new Star Wars film feeling like too small of a window to adequately build up the necessary excitement.

While Kasdan might think odds aren’t in Solo‘s favor, we know what the pilot thought about knowing the odds, so we can’t rule out a follow-up film completely.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is out now on Digital HD and hits Blu-ray and DVD on September 25th.

