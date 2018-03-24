‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Villains Feature Legends Connection

With two months to go until Solo: A Star Wars Story lands in theaters, many details about the spinoff film are still relatively unknown. Fans have discovered that the major threat to our beloved smuggler is named “Enfys Nest,” with a description of a toy featuring the villain confirming that his gang is the Cloud-Riders, who previously appeared in a now non-canon Star Wars comic book series.

The toy in question appeared on eBay and its description reads, “The Cloud-Rider gang led by Enfys Nest terrorizes the skies atop the mean-looking swoop bikes. Little more than engines with seats, swoops are hard to control but capable of incredible speed.”

When Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, the Lucasfilm Story Group was founded to ensure one single canon, utilizing only the events of the six live-action films and the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Dozens of novels, comic books, and video games were relegated to “Legends” status, removing them from official canon.

Many fans were disappointed with this decision, but the animated Star Wars Rebels began to draw a variety of elements from the Legends universe, such as villains Thrawn and Rukh. The incorporation of these characters didn’t require previous knowledge of their backstories, with their integration allowing for tweaks to their history.

According to Wookieepedia’s description of this Legends gang, “The Cloud-Riders were a swoop gang operating on Aduba-3 and led by Serji-X Arrogantus. They lived in the hills just outside of Onacra. Once a year, they would attack the village, stampeding the villagers’ banthas, burning their crops, and carrying off their women.”

The description adds, “Eventually, the villagers worked out a deal with the Cloud-Riders. They would pay an annual tithe of 9,000 credits in exchange for being left alone. This only worked for three years before Arrogantus and his gang became restless and began attacking again. Because of this, the villager Ramiz asked for help from Han Solo and Chewbacca, who in turn formed the Star-Hoppers of Aduba-3 to combat the Cloud-Riders. Arrogantus and most of the rest of the Cloud-Riders were killed by the Behemoth from the World Below. The survivors, without their leader, quickly disbanded the gang.”

Han Solo and Chewbacca are expected to cross paths with Enfys Nest and the Cloud-Riders, so it’s possible a similar narrative will unfold in Solo.

These characters aren’t the only appearances from the Legends roster emerging in the film, as Stormtroopers Tag and Bink, who had their own comic book series, have been confirmed to appear in the film.

Audiences will see Enfys Nest and the Cloud-Riders in action when Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th.

