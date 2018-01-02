Get a Deal on the Official ‘Star Wars’ Stormtrooper Decanter

You’re looking at the legendary Star Wars Stormtrooper decanter. It’s the decanter of choice for aficionados of Star Wars and spirits, but getting your hands on one usually involves pricey shipping from the UK. Plus, the version you would get is probably not officially licensed. However, Merchoid is selling the official version for only $34.99 shipped – which is considerably cheaper than any other version we’ve seen when you factor in international shipping. If you want one, don’t wait on it too long. Stock is listed as “limited”.

Apparently, the decanter is based on the original molds produced by Andrew Ainsworth, the Star Wars prop maker that created the original Stormtrooper helmets and armor. Only this Stormtrooper has a tiny head that you can fill with whisky. I’m sure there’s a joke about Stormtroopers being poor shots in here somewhere.

The full specs for the decanter are as follows:

• Material: Super Flint Glass

• Weight : 950g (approx 2lbs)

• Capacity: 750ml (approx 25 fluid oz)

• Measures: 17cm tall x 11cm wide

• Color: Transparent

• Sealing type: Cork

• Not suitable for microwave or dishwasher use

• Hand wash only

