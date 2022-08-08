Star Wars: The Acolyte Star on How "Lucky" They Feel to Join Franchise

After months of reports about their involvement in Star Wars: The Acolyte, Amandla Stenberg announced they had joined the galaxy far, far away at last month's San Diego Comic-Con, with the actor recently expressing how fortunate they feel to be a part of the new narrative. Rather than merely being cast in the role, Stenberg pointed out how the entire project had been conceptualized with them in mind, an opportunity not often afforded a performer in any project, let alone such a high-profile adventure. Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: The Acolyte, which is heading into production this year.

"The Lucasfilm team came to me with this project which was fully conceptualised with me in mind, and I was astounded," Stenberg shared with The Face. "I get to read, watch and breathe Star Wars. It's my job to get lost in it, I'm so lucky."

They added, "My plans were interrupted by a very different life path, but one that I think is going to be a huge blessing."

The outlet also confirmed that Stenberg had begun training in kung fu, with previous reports about the project hinting that the series would embrace martial arts elements for its action scenes.

These appreciative statements echo remarks Stenberg shared at Comic-Con in which they revealed their joy at finally getting to talk about the project.

"I'm so excited! Oh, my God, I've been on the edge of my seat for months," Stenberg explained to DenOfGeek. "I've been attached for a long time... So my whole life is Star Wars. When I wake up I think about Star Wars, I love Star Wars before I go to sleep. I read Star Wars, I listen to Star Wars podcasts, you know? So my life has been transformed to being dedicated to this one universe, which is actually really fun and liberating. So to get to finally share it with the people that love the universe so much, especially because they contribute so much to it."

The Acolyte is said to take place roughly 100 years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and will explore the early days of the Sith reemergence that would go on to create the Galactic Empire.

