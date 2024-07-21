Star Wars: The Acolyte Creator Gives Disappointing Update About Season 2

Star Wars: The Acolyte debuted its Season One finale earlier this week, and fans are eager to find out if a second season is on the way. While the last live-action show in the franchise, Star Wars: Ahsoka, was greenlit for a second season, it took about three months between the show’s season finale and Season 2 announcement. While The Acolyte‘s creator, Leslye Headland, had made it clear she has future ideas for the show, she recently admitted to Entertainment Weekly that she hasn’t heard news about the show’s future.

“Nothing,” Headland replied when asked if she’s heard anything about more The Acolyte. She even used both hands to make a big zero to emphasize her answer. “You have to take a break,” she continued. “Especially after something like this. I don’t even know how many years my brain has been going, ‘Star Wars, Star Wars, Star Wars, Acolyte, Acolyte, Acolyte’ – just constantly solving problems, constantly thinking about it. It is very weird to now be in a place where I don’t need to do that. I always say to budding writers, ‘The most important thing that you can do is sit around and do nothing. Because the second you start to manufacture a story, you’re going to get stressed out and the story can’t start that way.’”

“My brain is still doing it,” she added with a laugh. “It’s almost like if you’re running, you can’t just stop, can’t shut off.”

Leslye Headland Address The Acolyte Review Bombing:

Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) & Sol (Lee Jung-jae) in “The Acolyte” Episode 7

While The Acolyte received an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 80% from critics, Star Wars “fans” with an odd grudge against the new series made it their mission to get the audience score as low as possible. In fact, they even started review-bombing the wrong Acolyte.

“Everybody knows what review bombing is like. Truly when the show first came out, my publicist was like, ‘OK, with the review…’ I was like, ‘Does anybody take that seriously anymore?’” Headland confirmed to Collider earlier this month. “I understand the point of it, which is that the average viewer would look at the site and say, ‘Oh, the user review is really low.’ But I think that, if you’re in the Star Wars fandom, I think you already know what review bombing is.”

She continued, “So I guess if you’re totally new to the fandom and you’re considering watching the show, it could affect you. But I also think that my work in the past has been very word-of-mouth anyway, so I don’t know if it … I think that because, behind the scenes, we all know what it is — it’s not that it’s not concerning — but I think it’s pretty expected. I would say.”

The Acolyte is now streaming on Disney+.