New Star Wars: The Mandalorian Vintage Collection Figures Revealed For SDCC 2024

Hasbro has revealed that The Vintage Collection Mandalorian Shriek-Hawks, The Mandalorian (Imperial Base), Moff Gideon’s Imperial Light Cruiser Hallway, and Bo-Katan Kryze (Plazir-15) figures and playsets inspired by Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian will be available for pre-order July 25 at 8am PT / 11AM ET. That timing places it firmly into the festivities for San Diego Comic Con 2024, and we presume that they’ll be the first of many new Hasbro product reveals for fans of Star Wars, Marvel, and G.I. Joe that will drop between the 25th and 27th. More details on that in a moment.

Let’s start with a full breakdown of the TVC wave, which you can find below complete with early pre-order links. Note that these links won’t be active until after 11am ET on 7/25. Also keep in mind that two exclusive Star Wars The Black Series releases will drop as Walmart Collector Con exclusives one hour earlier on 7/25 at 10am ET. Everything you need to know about those releases can be found right here.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Mandalorian Shriek-Hawks

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Mandalorian Shriek-Hawks / $64.99 / See on Amazon (Exclusive): “The Shriek-Hawks are a team of Mandalorian specialists skilled in jetpack operations as well as scouting and rescue missions. Based on the action-packed episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, this 3.75-inch-scale figure 4-pack comes with a total of 13 accessories for recreating epic scenes from the show and makes a great addition to any fan’s collection. These collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love.”

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian (Imperial Base)

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian (Imperial Base) / $16.99 / See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: “With the help of R5-D4 and with Grogu at his side, the newly escaped Din Djarin fights his way through the Imperial Base to find and confront Moff Gideon. Based on The Mandalorian (Imperial Base) from Star Wars: The Mandalorian, this 3.75-inch-scale figure comes with a blaster accessory and a jetpack accessory.”

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Moff Gideon’s Imperial Light Cruiser Hallway

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Moff Gideon’s Imperial Light Cruiser Hallway / $59.99 / See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: “After being seized by a strike team led by Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze, a team of Mandalorian privateers led by Axe Woves now commands Moff Gideon’s Imperial Light Cruiser. Inspired by the action-packed episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, this 3.75-inch-scale playset with Mandalorian privateer figure and 2 accessories.”

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Bo-Katan Kryze (Plazir-15)

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Bo-Katan Kryze (Plazir-15) / $16.99 / See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: After Bo-Katan Kryze saves Din Djarin from a cyborg in the Mines of Mandalore, the Mandalorian determines the Darksaber should be returned to her as the rightful owner. Based on Bo-Katan Kryze (Plazir-15) from Star Wars: The Mandalorian, this 3.75-inch-scale figure comes with an interchangeable helmet, 2 blaster accessories, and the Darksaber.”

With San Diego Comic-Con 2024 and Deadpool & Wolverine kicking off this weekend, there’s a very good chance that we’ll finally see the release of Marvel Legends figures inspired by Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds as they appear in the film. That said, the Entertainment Earth’s Drop Zone page indicates that Hasbro has releases set for Friday and Saturday July 26th and 27th at 2pm PT / 5pm ET, so keep tabs on their Hasbro page for new drops at those times on both days (free U.S. shipping on orders $59+). In addition to Marvel Legends, new releases in the Star Wars Black Series / Vintage Collection and G.I. Joe Classified Series are expected. Stay tuned!