Exclusive ‘Star Wars’ The Black Series Clone Commander Wolffe Figure is Back

Hasbro’s Star Wars The Black Series Clone Commander Wolffe figure (from the animated The Clone Wars TV series) had a brief run as a GameStop / Disney / Barnes & Noble shared exclusive earlier this year, but it wasn’t long before supply dried up. If you missed it the first time around, your second chance is happening right now over at Entertainment Earth. Pre-orders are live right here for $21.99 with shipping slated for January. The official description reads:

“This veteran of the Clone Wars survived the rise of the Empire and eventually retired, but before then he had his eye blasted out and fought countless droid armies across the galaxy. This hard-to-find 6-inch action figure comes with twin pistols that fit snuggly on the holsters on his hips. Complete with grey wolf detailing, as series runner Dave Filoni is a fan of the canids, this armored warrior has an amazing helmet with a Boba Fett-like rangefinder on the site.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, Columbia launched their highly anticipated Star Wars Empire Crew Parka last night (it’s based on the jackets worn by The Empire Strikes Back crew while filming Hoth scenes in Norway back in 1979) and they sold out in the blink of an eye. If you’re willing to pay the markups, a whole bunch of the jackets have turned up right here on eBay (naturally). The official description for the jacket reads:

“Nearly 40 years ago in the frigid wilderness of Norway, a small group of cast and crew filmed several of the most recognizable scenes from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. They needed winter gear to keep them protected from sub-zero temperatures encountered on location. Their jacket featured a unique design that currently makes it one of the most sought-after items among Star Wars collectors. Now fans can go behind-the-scenes with Columbia’s limited edition Star Wars: Empire Crew Parka.”

“Vintage design meets modern technology in the limited edition Star Wars Empire Crew Parka, an officially-licensed jacket inspired by the coat worn by The Empire Strikes Back cast and crew while filming in sub-zero weather in Norway. Worthy of ice planet Hoth, the waterproof-breathable shell with Omni-Heat thermal-reflective lining and 200g insulation will keep you as warm as a Wookiee. Authentic details include a bold blue design with security stripes, Star Wars patches, geographical filming coordinates in the lining, and a customizable name plate on the chest pocket.”

