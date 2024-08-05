Star Wars The Black Series Helmets Are Buy 1, Get 1 Free

Star Wars The Black Series Electronic Helmets

There’s a pretty insane buy one, get one free deal happening right now at GameStop on nearly 400 collectibles that cover a wide range of fandoms. However, the fact that several Hasbro Black Series Star Wars electronic helmets are eligible for the deal is surprising. At the time of writing, the lineup includes the options listed below. Just keep in mind that the helmets probably won’t last long, and you can mix and match any item from GameStop’s sale to get your freebie.

Star Wars The Black Series The Stranger Helmet

In other Star Wars The Black Series news, Hasbro recently released an electronic helmet inspired by The Acolyte character that fans have dubbed ‘Dark Teeth“, though Disney appears to be officially calling him ‘The Stranger’ for the purposes of spoiler-free merchandising.

The helmet is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $79+) priced at $99.99, and you can get a $20 credit toward a future purchase on orders $100 or more through August 13th. As always, the helmet is fully wearable. You can also flip the helmet upside down to view illuminating interior lights and press and hold the side button for 3 seconds to start an hour-long collector display mode. Below you’ll find additional details on the helmet along with previously released Black Series figures in The Acolyte lineup.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES THE STRANGER ELECTRONIC HELMET ($99.99): “Reimagine iconic scenes from the Star Wars saga — and create your own — with Star Wars helmet and Lightsaber adult roleplay items! This officially licensed roleplay item is based on The Stranger’s helmet from the Star Wars: The Acolyte live-action series on Disney+. Featuring highly detailed sculpt and padding for an adjustable fit for most head sizes, fans and collectors can wear the helmet inspired by the mysterious character from the series.”