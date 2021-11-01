Star Wars fans think they hear the voice of The Mandalorian actor Pedro Pascal in the first trailer for The Book of Boba Fett. As teased by the post-credits scene that ends Season 2 of The Mandalorian, the spin-off follows Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) as they navigate the galaxy’s seedy underworld. “I am not a bounty hunter,” says Fett, taking the throne of his former employer: gangster Jabba the Hutt. “I’ve heard otherwise,” replies an unnamed Ithorian alien with a voice that fans recognize as Pascal’s, who stars as the almost always helmeted Din Djarin on The Mandalorian.

Announced by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy as the “next chapter” in the Mandalorian saga that will expand with upcoming spin-offs Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic, online rumors from earlier this year claimed Pascal would reprise his role as Din Djarin in the first season of The Book of Boba Fett. Morrison and Wen, currently the only confirmed cast members of Boba Fett, were not formally announced by Disney/Lucasfilm before their characters appeared last season on Mandalorian.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pascal won’t be the first Star Wars actor to appear elsewhere in a double role. Franchise veteran Mark Hamill, who reprised his on-screen role as Luke Skywalker for the Star Wars sequel trilogy and the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, made secret voice cameos as the alien Boolio (in Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker) and as droid bartender EV-9D9 (in The Mandalorian).

Filming is now underway on Season 3 of The Mandalorian, where Pascal returns to the role he originated in the series from creator Jon Favreau. After Mandalorian Season 2 ended with a post-credits stinger and a title card revealing The Book of Boba Fett, Favreau confirmed Pascal’s Din Djarin would return for another adventure in the galaxy far, far away.

“We didn’t want to spoil the surprise during the big Kathleen Kennedy announcement of all the shows [at Disney Investor Day 2020], so they let me keep this one a secret, ” Favreau told Good Morning America last December, explaining Book of Boba Fett is “separate from The Mandalorian Season 3.”

“But what we didn’t say in that announcement is the next show coming up — what Kathy called ‘the next chapter’ — is going to be The Book of Boba Fett,” Favreau said. “And then we go into production right after that on The Mandalorian, back with the main character that we all know and love.”

See reactions to Pascal’s secret voice cameo below. Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is streaming December 29 on Disney+.



If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

From @isuperebba

please tell me i’m not the only one that heard Pedro Pascal/ Din Djarin in that #BookOfBobaFett trailer? pic.twitter.com/7RQlhXu23T — isuperebba (@isuperebba) November 1, 2021

From @love_grogu

In TBOBF trailer, in the beginning, the voice that says, "I know that you sit on the throne of your former employer" – sounds exactly like Pedro Pascal. https://t.co/QlgWrhYaAR — 💚 I'm kind of obsessed with Grogu 💚 (@love_grogu) November 1, 2021

From @DaftWreckpunk

#BookOfBobaFett trailer reaction: It looks fun, not grimdark fanboy wankery like I worried, and it seems like Boba is looking to clean up his act, which is cool.



But that Ithorian has a translator box that sounds like Pedro Pascal!?😂 — Crazy Chris: Anger Street🌻💙💛 (@DaftWreckpunk) November 1, 2021

From @tejanavalkar

From @alpacinofilms

https://twitter.com/alpacinofilms/status/1455243700175396864

From @payal_choksi

m hearing this in loop and m sure it's your voice @PedroPascal1 sir.. so is there any chance that you're doing cameo in it.. are we gonna see din somehow..?? 🥺 plz answer sir..!! — specstacular (@payal_choksi) November 1, 2021

From @MaferBj0

Is it just me or did I hear din djarin's voice at the beginning? @PedroPascal1 🤔 https://t.co/R07u2nl0Tu — María Fernanda 🎭 (@MaferBj0) November 1, 2021

From @me_halprin

AM I GOING CRAZY OR AM I HEARING PEDRO PASCAL VOICE IN HIS DIN VOICE WHEN THIS ALIEN WAS SPEAKING?? #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/XHwluvjY4D — Millie ✨🏳️‍🌈 #QimirPeers (@me_halprin) November 1, 2021

From @wolfmaul