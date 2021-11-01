Star Wars fans think they hear the voice of The Mandalorian actor Pedro Pascal in the first trailer for The Book of Boba Fett. As teased by the post-credits scene that ends Season 2 of The Mandalorian, the spin-off follows Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) as they navigate the galaxy’s seedy underworld. “I am not a bounty hunter,” says Fett, taking the throne of his former employer: gangster Jabba the Hutt. “I’ve heard otherwise,” replies an unnamed Ithorian alien with a voice that fans recognize as Pascal’s, who stars as the almost always helmeted Din Djarin on The Mandalorian.
Announced by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy as the “next chapter” in the Mandalorian saga that will expand with upcoming spin-offs Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic, online rumors from earlier this year claimed Pascal would reprise his role as Din Djarin in the first season of The Book of Boba Fett. Morrison and Wen, currently the only confirmed cast members of Boba Fett, were not formally announced by Disney/Lucasfilm before their characters appeared last season on Mandalorian.
Pascal won’t be the first Star Wars actor to appear elsewhere in a double role. Franchise veteran Mark Hamill, who reprised his on-screen role as Luke Skywalker for the Star Wars sequel trilogy and the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, made secret voice cameos as the alien Boolio (in Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker) and as droid bartender EV-9D9 (in The Mandalorian).
Filming is now underway on Season 3 of The Mandalorian, where Pascal returns to the role he originated in the series from creator Jon Favreau. After Mandalorian Season 2 ended with a post-credits stinger and a title card revealing The Book of Boba Fett, Favreau confirmed Pascal’s Din Djarin would return for another adventure in the galaxy far, far away.
“We didn’t want to spoil the surprise during the big Kathleen Kennedy announcement of all the shows [at Disney Investor Day 2020], so they let me keep this one a secret, ” Favreau told Good Morning America last December, explaining Book of Boba Fett is “separate from The Mandalorian Season 3.”
“But what we didn’t say in that announcement is the next show coming up — what Kathy called ‘the next chapter’ — is going to be The Book of Boba Fett,” Favreau said. “And then we go into production right after that on The Mandalorian, back with the main character that we all know and love.”
See reactions to Pascal’s secret voice cameo below. Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is streaming December 29 on Disney+.
