Star Wars: The Clone Wars Creator Shared Maul-Inspired Image of Ahsoka

After years of waiting, Star Wars: The Clone Wars fans finally saw Ahsoka Tano and Darth Maul go head to head in this week's new episode, with series creator Dave Filoni honoring the occasion by sharing a sketch of the Jedi pointing out the similarities between the two characters. While the two figures share drastically different ideals, as one was a Jedi and the other was a Sith, their trajectories with their beliefs mirrored one another in some regards, with this week's episode even earning the title "The Phantom Apprentice," serving as a tribute to Maul's debut back in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

Fans first met Ahsoka back in 2008 in the Clone Wars movie, only for her fandom to grow more passionate over the course of five seasons of the series. Sadly, Clone Wars was unexpectedly cancelled before it could provide audiences closure on her narrative trajectory.

Luckily, Filoni found a way to revive some of the characters from the series for Star Wars Rebels, which includes Ahsoka and Maul. Ahsoka's appearances in Rebels helped fill in some of the gaps of her storyline that fans had been wondering about, while also confirming that she survived not just the Clone Wars, but also the events of the original trilogy, as she and Sabine Wren went out in search of Ezra Bridger after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Maul, meanwhile, ultimately met his demise at the hands of Obi-Wan Kenobi, as the pair collided on Tatooine to finish the duel they had started all those years ago.

Despite Maul's journey seemingly having come to an end, the future seems bright for Ahsoka.

Earlier this year, reports emerged that fans would be given something they've been hoping for since we first met her, as she will reportedly make her live-action debut in Season Two of The Mandalorian. Official channels have yet to confirm her addition, but a number of trusted sources and reputable outlets claim that Rosario Dawson has been tapped to play the Jedi for the series. Making matters even more exciting is that some of these reports claim that, in addition to having a small role in the new season, the appearance is meant to launch a series focusing on Ahsoka, with the adventures fans have seen so far merely being just the beginning.

New episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars land on Disney+ on Fridays.

