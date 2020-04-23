Star Wars: The Clone Wars Final Episodes Get Synopses

✖

Nearly seven years after the series unexpectedly ended in 2013, Star Wars: The Clone Wars is finally getting its earned series finale, with the titles and synopses for the final two episodes being released by Disney. When the series seemingly came to its conclusion all those years ago, fans felt as though they would never get to learn the final adventures of some of the series' beloved characters, with 2018 seeing the announcement that fan support had earned Clone Wars the opportunity to officially conclude, with this final season finally coming to an end and causing an emotional reaction from fans.

Check out the titles and descriptions of the final two episodes below, which debut on Disney+ on May 1st and May 4th, respectively:

"Shattered"

After capturing Maul on Mandalore, Ahsoka’s journey to the Jedi Council is disrupted when Order 66 is declared, turning her world upside down.

"Victory and Death"

Ahsoka and Rex must use their wit and skills to survive the turbulent end of the Clone Wars.

The upcoming episodes might not come with the shocking reveals that audiences aren't expecting, as the nature of the series and it taking place between the events of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith confirms the fates of at least some of the characters. Additionally, the animated Star Wars Rebels offered audiences updates on characters like Ahsoka and Captain Rex, while also depicting the demise of Maul at the hands of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Despite knowing the final destination of some of the series' characters, Ahsoka actress Ashley Eckstein teased that these upcoming episodes are some of the best stories in the entire franchise.

"Well, I will tell you there is a lot to be excited about with these upcoming episodes," Eckstein shared with ComicBook.com. "I don't want to say too much but I will say these episodes are epic. Truly some of the best Star Wars, I think, that's ever been made. Everyone brought their A-game, everyone brought their best to these episodes and they're truly mind-blowing and I think they're gonna be essential viewing moving forward - especially as part of the films from Episode II to Episode III."

She added, "I've been reading a lot of people's comments and everyone wants to make the jump to the Siege of Mandalore. I mean, we've been waiting for that ever since Clone Wars was canceled at the end of Season Five. Thankfully, because of Star Wars Rebels we know that Ahsoka lives, we know that she survives but we don't know how or why or what happened. So I had all those same questions. So I understand why everyone wants to jump straight to it. You really need the Siege of Mandalore to understand everything that happens in the Skywalker saga. It's pretty incredible."

New episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars land on Disney+ on Fridays.

