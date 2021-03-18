Star Wars: The Clone Wars Anakin Skywalker Funko Pop Is Back in Stock

The Star Wars: The Clone Wars Anakin Skywalker #271 Funko Pop launched back in 2018 and was listed as vaulted by the company. That is to say, they were no longer being produced. The figure also fetches prices of $100 or more on eBay. With that in mind, the fact that you can pre-order The Clone Wars Anakin Pop here at Entertainment Earth for $10.99 right now is pretty fantastic.

Pre-orders for the Anakin Skywalker Pop are set to ship in August, and this might be your last chance to grab it. Jump on this opportunity while you can. The figure is, of course, based on Anakin as he appeared in the iconic Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series which ended its run in May of 2020. However, out of the ashes of The Clone Wars Star Wars comes Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which is set to debut on Disney+ on May 4th (aka Star Wars Day) in 2021.

A Funko Pop figure of Wrecker from The Bad Batch debuted with the last Clone Wars Funko Pop wave in September of 2020. If you're unfamiliar, the official description for Star Wars: The Bad Batch reads:

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army - each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.