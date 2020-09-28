New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Funko Pops Are Live With Ahsoka Tano and Darth Maul
Star Wars fans have an enormous amount of new releases to process right now. The list includes Disney's Mando Collection, Hasbro's huge wave of The Black Series and Vintage Collection PulseCon releases, LEGO's Mos Eisley Cantina Star Wars set, and the Baby Yoda ugly Christmas sweater to name a few. Now you can add a wave of new Star Wars: The Clone Wars Funko Pop figures to the list.
The new wave includes Gar Saxon, Bo-Katan, two versions of Ahsoka with new poses and outfits, Wrecker, Darth Maul, and more. Below you'll find a full breakdown of the new standard and exclusive releases in the latest Star Wars: The Clone Wars Funko Pop wave complete with links where they can be pre-ordered.
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars Gar Saxon Pop! Vinyl Figure - See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars Bo-Katan Pop! Vinyl Figure (New Pose / Outfit) - See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars Ahsoka Pop! Vinyl Figure - See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars Wrecker Pop! Vinyl Figure - See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars: Clone Wars Darth Maul Pop! Vinyl Figure - See at Entertainment Earth/ Amazon
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars Ahsoka Pop! Vinyl Figure (Variant - New Pose / Outfit) - See at GameStop (Exclusive)
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars Mandalorian Super Commando Pop! Vinyl Figure - Coming Soon to the Funko Shop (Exclusive)
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.