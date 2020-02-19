Star Wars: The Clone Wars Creator Hints How the Final Season Does Things the Series Has Never Done Before

The upcoming final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will see the return of a number of familiar faces, but creator Dave Filoni also teased that, thanks to the advancements made in the world of animation since the last season, the new episodes will be able to accomplish things that the original series never could. As evidenced by the first trailers and clips of the series, we shouldn’t expect a complete deviation from the memorable animation style, but with the director having to wait years to finally tell stories he’s hoped to bring to life, we can assume this final season will be pulling out all the stops when it comes to offering a satisfying adventure.

“We have tools and capabilities that we did not have in the beginning of Clone Wars, just because animation’s come so far,” Filoni shared with EW. “There are many things that we can render with nuance and detail that we just couldn’t before.”

The series debuted in 2008, first with a feature film before continuing on Cartoon Network, only for the series to be cancelled in 2013, with an incomplete sixth season landing on Netflix under the name “The Lost Missions.” For years, fans had been campaigning for the series’ return, with the announcement of a final season being developed coming in 2018 and thrilling fans with the hope that the series would finally get the earned conclusion it deserved.

While the animation style might be pushing the series forward, we can still expect the series to focus on the struggle between good and evil and our heroes attempting to remain devoted to fighting for justice, no matter what obstacles they might face.

“It’s really the backbone [of the Star Wars saga],” Filoni pointed out of that struggle. “It’s that personal journey. [We saw that] with Luke Skywalker, and we’ve seen Rey going on this journey. But for me now with Ahsoka, she’s been the student Jedi the whole time, and she’s finally being challenged by what she will do with her knowledge and her training and her abilities when faced with the ultimate test — which is what you’ll see at the end of Clone Wars here.”

The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars premieres on Disney+ on February 21st, with new episodes debuting weekly.

Are you looking forward to the series' return? Let us know in the comments below