‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Actor Tom Kane Has Already Recorded Lines as Yoda

At San Diego Comic-Con, Dave Filoni announced that Star Wars: The Clone Wars would be returning for a final season on Disney’s streaming service next year. Tom Kane, who voiced Yoda on the series, reportedly confirmed that he has already recorded dialogue for the new episodes.

Tom Kane said on his Facebook that he recorded lines for 5 new The Clone Wars episodes yesterday. That gets me so pumped. pic.twitter.com/APCFsbomxo — Corey Van Dyke (@Corey_WolfPack) August 17, 2018

The above source at MakingStarWars confirmed not only that Kane recorded dialogue, but that he recorded five episodes. The new season is reported to consist of 12 episodes, with Kane potentially recording more dialogue in the future for additional appearances.

The Clone Wars kicked off in 2008 with a theatrically-released feature, which set the stage for an animated series to debut on Cartoon Network. Set between the events of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the series focused on Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker, though it also introduced characters like Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex.

In the aftermath of the prequel trilogy, Clone Wars was the go-to source of Star Wars adventures for fans for years, up until it was unexpectedly canceled in 2014. The series was never able to deliver audiences an organic ending, which fans have been clamoring for in the years since.

Despite the series’ cancellation, the storytelling on display was so compelling that when Disney purchased Lucasfilm, they confirmed that the only official canon of the entire saga was comprised of the six live-action films and the events of The Clone Wars. Filoni followed Clone Wars with Star Wars Rebels, which concluded earlier this year.

After the years of fans pleading for a final season, Filoni feels the pressure of satisfying those expectations.

“With Clone Wars, I will say there is a bit of pressure because, obviously from [the reaction to the new season], the people loved it. I mean, they grew up with it. It was massive,” Filoni shared with ComicBook.com. “So I do feel the pressure of wanting to make something amazing for them, and I challenge myself to not take the easy outs in the story and not do simple things.”

The announcement of the new series may have taken fans by surprise, as it was revealed during a 10th-anniversary panel, but Filoni noted the new season will incorporate ideas he’s had for the series for quite some time.

“We’re also working at certain points with some material that we had written in the past, and so I’ve gone back and looked at it because I’m a different storyteller, and I think a better storyteller now,” Filoni detailed. “And how do we improve things, you ask yourself. I mean, we do that every season, in all honesty, so, in the last season, Rebels should be significantly better than the first. And the same is true for Clone Wars. So now how do I take a show that we stopped making five years ago and make it better than it was? That’s the challenge. We’re not just recreating it. We are continuing it, and we have to make it better.”

The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will debut sometime next year.

