Harrison Ford Didn’t “Give a Rat’s Ass” About Handing Over the Star Wars Baton

The Force Awakens delivered audiences triumphant returns of beloved characters like Leia Organa, Luke Skywalker, and Han Solo, while also introducing us to a new generation of heroes. It was hard not to draw conclusions about the film serving as a passing of the baton to the new actors, yet Harrison Ford didn’t exactly share that perspective.

“I don’t know that I thought of it that way at all,” Ford shared with The New York Times. “I was there to die. And I didn’t really give a rat’s ass who got my sword.”

The actor’s comments came from a profile of John Boyega, who would regularly claim he was best friends with Ford during the film’s promotional circuit. At a photo shoot for the film, Boyega recalled an encounter in which Ford made sure to remind the newcomer who was in charge.

“Harrison was just like, ‘See that, kid? I’m the star,’” Boyega recalled. “And I said to him, ‘Yeah, mate, you ain’t going to be the star when you get stabbed by Kylo Ren.’”

The promotional circuit for The Last Jedi was clearly missing something, according to Boyega, who expressed his disappointment of missing Ford.

“I mean, it’s a different change when you’re coming onto the next movie, and Harrison Ford is not there, Han Solo is not there,” Boyega shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “It’s the reality of Han Solo’s death, and it’s just mad. But whenever I can see him, it’s great times.”

Ford, on the other hand, isn’t as forlorn.

“I’d been begging to die for the cause for a couple of years,” Ford explained to Live! with Kelly and Ryan. “I thought Han Solo’s got no mama, got no papa, doesn’t believe in the Force. What can we do here? What’s his ultimate utility? To sacrifice himself for others. Well, they figured a different idea, but it worked for them, worked for me, and brought on some fresh horses.”

Fans will be able to see the younger version of the scoundrel when Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on may 25.

The Last Jedi lands on Digital HD on March 13th and on Blu-ray March 27th.

