‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Snags Four Oscar Nominations

The latest film in the Star Wars franchise has been yet another rousing success for Lucasfilm, becoming one of the most successful movies of all time at the box office with $1.2 billion and counting. And now it’s up for some gold statues to go with all of that cash.

The nominees for the 90th Academy Awards were just announced this morning, where Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in contention in four different categories.

Of course, John Williams is nominated for Best Original Score, alongside Hans Zimmer for Dunkirk, Carter Burwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Alexandre Desplat for The Shape of Water, and Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood for The Phantom Thread.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is also up for Sound Editing, with Ren Klyce and Matthew Wood being in contention. They’re joined in the category by Mark Mangini and Theo Green for Blade Runner 2049, Richard King and Alex Gibson for Dunkirk, Julian Slater for Baby Driver, and Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira for The Shape of Water.

The last of the three sound-based awards, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce and Stuart Wilson are nominated for Best Sound Mixing for their work on the Star Wars film, competing against Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin and Mary H. Ellis for Baby Driver; Christian T. Cooke, Brad Zoern and Glen Gauthier for The Shape of Water; Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth for Blade Runner 2049; and Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo for Dunkirk.

Finally, the movie is being recognized for its outstanding visuals, with Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan and Chris Corbould being nominated for Best Visual Effects. They’re up against Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza and Mike Meinardus for Kong: Skull Island; Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon and Joel Whist for War For the Planet of the Apes; John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover for Blade Runner 2049; and Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner and Dan Sudick for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The winners will be announced at the Oscar Award ceremony taking place on Sunday, March 4th on ABC.