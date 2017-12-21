New Poll Claims ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Was Loved Or Liked By 89% Of Viewers

When outlets first debuted their reactions to The Last Jedi, the film quickly became one of the most acclaimed installments in the franchise, setting fans’ expectations quite high. Once the film hit theaters, irate audiences flocked to Rotten Tomatoes to express their displeasure, earning the film its lowest audience score of the entire saga. While much of the attention has focused on these negative reactions, statistics compiled by Mashable show that 89% of over 4,400 adults either liked or loved the film.

The survey was conducted by SurveyMonkey and their data included both Star Wars super fans and non-fans alike. An interesting statistic is that, regardless of their devotion to the saga, with 81% of people describing themselves as casual fans claiming to have loved it.

The data was collected between December 15 and 19, possibly before fans had seen the negative reaction the film was getting online and not having their opinion swayed.

With over 300 critical reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, the film sits at 92% positive, putting the film in fourth place behind The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars and The Force Awakens. The audience score, which has been tabulated by over 130,000 fans, gives it a 54% positive rating. This is tabulated by fans voting the film 3.5 or higher out of 5.

The Last Jedi is only the latest example of a minority opinion being the most vocal in the realm of pop culture. The film is undergoing the same criticisms that the recent reboot of Ghostbusters underwent last year.

Shortly after the debut of the official trailer, campaigns began to make the trailer the most down-voted video on YouTube, with currently over a million “thumbs down” votes.

Another strong piece of data collected from the survey is that 53% said that Lucasfilm should continue making Star Wars movies, which was bound to happen regardless.

While Rotten Tomatoes might be the most well-known review aggregator site, it is far from the only one, with other sites also tabulating audiences’ reactions. CinemaScore, for example, gives the film an A, while global Social Intelligence company called Synthesio has studied the various social media platforms for reactions to the film, determining that 70% of social media has a positive review of the film.

The Last Jedi is in theaters now.

