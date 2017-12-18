Disney Executive Addresses Low ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Online Audience Review Scores

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has proven to be a divisive movie for fans. Despite a high Rotten Tomatoes critical score, the film’s audience score the lowest of any Star Wars movie.

This morning, Disney president of theatrical distribution Dave Hollis went on record to address these scores. Here’s what he had to say, according to Deadline:

“Rian Johnson, the cast, and the Lucasfilm team have delivered an experience that is totally Star Wars yet at the same time fresh, unexpected and new. That makes this a Star Wars film like audiences have never seen – it’s got people talking, puzzling over its mysteries, and it’s a lot to take in, and we see that as all positive, that should help set the film up for great word-of-mouth and repeat viewing as we enter the lucrative holiday period.”

To put that carefully worded corporate statement in layman’s terms, what Hollis seems to be saying is that the Disney and Lucasfilm are actually more or less happy with the debate that has erupted over Star Wars: The Last Jedi and that they hope it will generate new and lasting interest in the sequel trilogy’s middle and final chapters.

So far things seem to be going well. Star Wars: The Last Jedi had the second-largest domestic opening weekend ever, behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and the fifth-largest global opening of all time.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters. Its sequel and the final installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode IX, will release in theaters on December 20, 2019. The next standalone Star Wars movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, opens in theaters on May 25, 2018.