‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Director Reveals A Classic Star Wars Line Hidden In The Film

Every film in the Star Wars franchise is chock full of references, easter eggs, and callbacks to classic moments in the franchise, but some thought one part was missing from the latest movie.

But Star Wars: The Last Jedi managed to sneak a certain classic line in the film — a line that’s been said in every film in the franchise — though it’s easier to miss because it comes in a series of beeps and boops from one of the movie’s droids.

In the beginning of the new film, Poe Dameron pilots his X-Wing alongside his faithful droid BB-8, going head-to-head with an entire First Order fleet by himself. Though his plan is merely a preamble before the Resistance bomber fleet arrives to take out a Dreadnought-class Star Destroyer, not everyone is keen on it.

BB-8 beeps at him, to which Poe replies, “Happy beeps, buddy,” but General Leia Organa backs it up.

“I’m with the droid on this,” she says.

It seemed like the ball droid was the one to say the iconic line in the franchise, “I have a bad feeling about this,” and director Rian Johnson confirmed as much to the Huffington Post.

“Yes, good catch!” Johnson said when asked if BB-8 said the line.

The line has been said in every Star Wars film prior to The Last Jedi, sometimes more than once per movie. Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker both said it in the prequels, while Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, C-3PO, and Princess Leia said it in the original trilogy, while Han Solo again uttered the famous phrase in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Even Rogue One: A Star Wars Story contains the phrase, though K-2SO gets interrupted before it can finish saying it.

The latest film in the Star Wars saga brings many changes to the franchise, though it continues to honor the traditions of what came before. The iconic “I have a bad feeling about this” line might have gone missed the first time you saw it, but now that you know exactly when to listen, it will be hard to pass up without noticing.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters everywhere.