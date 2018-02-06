‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Blu-ray Reportedly Features Over Two Hours of Bonus Content

The Last Jedi is still playing in theaters around the world, yet fans can’t wait to purchase a copy of their own to analyze the film frame by frame and explore behind-the-scenes content. While official details about the film’s home video release have yet to be announced, a leaked image of an advertisement for the film promises we’ll get more than two hours of supplemental materials.

The above advertisement doesn’t specify what content fans can enjoy, but we can most likely expect some of the previously released behind-the-scenes featurettes, in addition to the rumored 20 minutes of deleted scenes that writer/director Rian Johnson left on the cutting room floor.

One thing audiences shouldn’t expect is an extended edition of the film, with Johnson recently confirming that the theatrical cut of the film is the best version of the story.

“The final cut of the movie is the best cut of the movie that we could come up with,” Johnson shared during a recent Q&A. “Everything that was taken out, even the stuff that I love so much, was taken out for a reason at the end of the day. For me personally, I’ve enjoyed extended cuts of other stuff, but I don’t think I would ever do one.”

The Last Jedi clocked it at more than two-and-a-half-hours, making it the longest chapter in the Star Wars saga. Despite the length of the theatrical cut, Johnson confirmed some of his favorite sequences had to be removed for an overall better experience.

“It’s one of those things where … and this always happens in the edit,” the filmmaker expressed of cutting out scenes. “It’s like suddenly you can see through the Matrix and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, that big sequence that I love so much and I can’t imagine the movie without, if we lift it out and put these two things together, it plays in a slightly different way but it plays better.’ And you just kind of have that, “::sigh:: Sh-t,” and you hit delete. You don’t think about all the stuff we built on set to get the shots, you don’t think about all the work the actors and the crew did, you just hit one button and it’s gone and the movie’s better.”

The Last Jedi is in theaters now, with an expected announcement that the film will be available on Blu-ray, DVD and VOD in March. You can check out all of your pre-order options here.

