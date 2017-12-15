‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Ending Credits Dedication To Carrie Fisher Revealed

When The Last Jedi hits theaters, fans will get to enjoy Carrie Fisher‘s final performance as Leia Organa, an experience that will come with both delight and sadness. Following her sudden passing late last year, many of her scenes take on a whole new meaning. Shortly into the credits, a dedication appears on screen to pay tribute to the iconic actress.

Fans first saw the dedication when the film premiered over the weekend, which also included opening remarks from writer/director Rian Johnson about Fisher.

“I want to dedicate tonight to Carrie, who is up there right now flipping me the bird, saying, ‘Damn it Rian, don’t you dare make this night a solemn tribute,’” Johnson shared. “So let’s all have a blast tonight for Carrie.”

Following the announcement of her passing, fans’ thoughts went towards her family and friends, while also pondering if she got to finish her final role as Leia Organa.

“I think Carrie gives a really beautiful performance in the film and… we obviously didn’t make the movie to be her final film, final Star Wars movie,” Johnson shared with Good Morning America earlier this year. “Given that though, I think there are scenes that she has that are going to mean a lot to people. There are scenes that we have with her where now, not having her around, I watch them and … I’m really thankful that we have that and we can give that to people.”

The question still remained as to whether or not the film gave Leia the sendoff she deserved.

“Wraps up nicely? I don’t know,” Johnson added. “But emotionally gives some kind of catharsis, gives some kind of emotional satisfaction, I think so. I know for me it does.”

Many fans have also wondered if Episode IX will potentially utilize unused footage of the actress to complete her journey.

“Sadly, Carrie will not be in nine,” Kennedy told Entertainment Weekly. “But we will see a lot of Carrie in eight.”

With it being obvious that Fisher couldn’t shoot new scenes, Kennedy’s comments imply she won’t at all appear in Episode IX in any capacity.

The Last Jedi is in theaters now.

