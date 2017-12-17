‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Has a Pretty Dark Porg Moment

Ever since they first appeared as merchandise on Force Friday II, the porgs have been some of the most popular creatures from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. But the new movie revealed a dark moment for the new aliens.

Just as we have been theorizing for months, porgs were briefly featured as part of the circle of life in the new film, all due to a very hungry Chewbacca just trying to fill his belly.

Warning: Minor spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi below.

In the movie, while Rey is sleeping and Luke Skywalker is sneaking on the Millennium Falcon, Chewbacca is sitting down by a campfire and attempting to treat himself to a hard-earned meal. After all, helping destroy the Starkiller base and watching your best friend get murdered by his own son is hardly a cake walk.

But since he helped Rey navigate to the deserted planet of Ahch-To, there are hardly any snacks on the sacred island where he’s staying. But there are a ton of porgs.

The scene shows Chewie roasting one porg carcass while getting ready to eat another, though he is interrupted by a small group of porgs watching him in horror. He scares them off, but their sad eyes penetrate his soul and fill it with guilt, and the scene cuts before we see him eat the cooked porgs.

This begs the question of whether or not it is ethical to eat porgs, especially after the wookie killed and cooked two of them.

One might argue that eating any sort of animal is unethical, but is it also unethical to waste meat after one has already killed, prepped, and cooked the animal?

It also must be stated that even though we didn’t see Chewbacca eat the porgs, it doesn’t mean that it never happened. The Star Wars franchise is filled with tertiary media that help flesh out and explain events that did not take place in the runtime of the films.

Who knows, maybe we’ll get a whole spinoff of Chewbacca going on a Guy Fieri-inspired porg feast on Ahch-To, partaking in delectable ancient recipes provided by the Caretakers?

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters everywhere.