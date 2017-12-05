WATCH: Daisy Ridley Denies She’s Done With Star Wars After ‘Episode IX’

Last week, the Star Wars fandom was thrown for a loop when Rolling Stone reported that Daisy Ridley would be done with the franchise after the release of Episode IX.

The actor set the record straight when I spoke with her during a media event for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Watch her explain in the clip above.

“Misquoted. I was misquoted,” said Ridley. “I was asked — by the way, at the end of a very long day, at the end of a very long shoot — I was asked how I felt going forward. And I said, in my mind, the story finishes at Episode IX.”

Ridley has been the focal point of the new Star Wars trilogy ever since she debuted as Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Her character’s journey is the crux of the new storylines and she’s become a role model for many young fans.

Her departure would be a major blow for the franchise, but luckily that’s not exactly the case. And then there’s the whole issue with not being able to see into the future; no one knows what will happen in the Skywalker Saga after Episode IX.

“To me, Star Wars is in threes. [Episodes] 4, 5, 6; 1, 2, 3; 7, 8, 9,” Ridley said. “So, for me, that’s what I was signing on to; VII, VIII, IX. So that’s really what I was answering. And I think, for now- I’m not saying forever.

“Obviously, Rey will always be Rey… and obviously I don’t know what happens in Episode IX, or even if I’m in it. But for now I think it would be- To me, IX was always the end of this chapter. So, it’s not me going ‘I don’t want to.’ It’s just that’s what I always pictured.”

in Rolling Stone’s profile of the new movie, Ridley was quoted saying she “didn’t know what I was signing on for.”

“I am really, really excited to do the third thing and round it out, because ultimately, what I was signing on to was three films,” Ridley said. “So in my head, it’s three films. I think it will feel like the right time to round it out.”

While there is some uncertainty in the subtext, it’s now clear she was referring to this original storyline. Whether this is damage control or she’s covering for a massive spoiler (Who knows? Maybe Rey dies in The Last Jedi), we won’t know for sure until it actually happens or not.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters on December 15.