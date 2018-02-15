Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Claims ‘The Last Jedi’ Proves Rey is Just a “Cog in the Machine”

Ahead of The Force Awakens, fans were under the impression that John Boyega’s Finn would be the film’s main protagonist, ultimately realizing that Daisy Ridley‘s Rey was the budding Jedi. In The Last Jedi, Rey’s journey proved pivotal, yet various reveals confirmed that she wasn’t a mythical “chosen one” like Anakin or Luke Skywalker. According to Ridley, this recent film proved Rey is only one facet of a much bigger storyline.

“This is where it proves that I am not the centre,” Ridley shared with Hertfordshire Life. “It’s not based around my character – it’s so much bigger than me, that’s an understatement… I’m like a cog in the machine.”

The episodic installments of the Star Wars series are often referred to as the “Skywalker Saga,” as the first three episodes focused on Anakin, the next three focused on Luke and Leia while many assumed episodes seven through nine would focus on Rey, a potential Skywalker. Instead, Rey’s parents were revealed to be “nobodies,” with these films meeting their Skywalker quota with Luke, Leia and Kylo Ren.

Ridley may have accepted that she was one part of a larger narrative, but she still had reservations about not getting to spend this film with Finn.

“Well I, like Mark [Hamill], had some reservations about the script,” Ridley shared last year during a BAFTA Q&A. “I thought, ‘Where is John? He’s away from me, and I don’t want to be away from him.’”

Rey and Finn spent a majority of their time together in The Force Awakens, so to have both characters explore new territories apart from one another was an intimidating experience.

“Getting into something like this is pretty overwhelming, and John was my guy the whole way through filming and press stuff [on The Force Awakens], and it was scary,” Ridley admitted. “It was really scary thinking about the next chapter with us apart. And I expressed that to [writer/director] Rian [Johnson]. Luckily we had a couple weeks to rehearse and we talked everything through. And, obviously, it’s an ongoing conversation as we went. But I found it quite difficult, I remember saying to Rian I felt much more neurotic this time.”

