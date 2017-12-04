Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Served Drinks At ‘The Last Jedi’ Wrap Party

Before she became the lead of the newest Star Wars trilogy, actress Daisy Ridley worked as a bartender — skills she says she brought to the Last Jedi wrap party.

“Not to float my own boat, but I’m a really good bartender,” Ridley told host Jimmy Fallon during a visit to The Tonight Show. “I worked in a pub, in two different pubs, for like a year and a half in a rowdy London district.”

The 25-year-old actress recalled mixing drinks in her early 20s, just before making it big with Star Wars. “I got cast in February, and I stopped working there in December,” Ridley said. “So I’m a good bartender, so I worked the wrap party.”

“There was a big queue, and I was like, ‘Hey guys, can I get back there?’” Ridley said. “And I did, and it was fantastic.”

“And you can make cocktails, beers, everything?” Fallon asked. “Can you pour Guinness?”

“Oh, yeah,” Ridley answered. “I can do it all.”

Ridley plays Rey, an orphaned scavenger abandoned on the desert planet Jakku. Come The Force Awakens, the Force-sensitive Rey took her first steps towards becoming a Jedi — a path she’ll continue in The Last Jedi, under the tutelage of reclusive Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

Starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Benicio del Toro, Laura Dern, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill, Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens December 15.

