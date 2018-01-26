‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Director Reacts to NSFW Tweet From Stormy Daniels

Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has been getting a lot of hate on Twitter for his take on the world of the Jedi. There are any number of spoiler-based reasons for this, but Johnson also centered the film around female characters. The Last Jedi has been controversial to say the least.

The director’s been taking the hate in stride though, quote-tweeting some of the tweets with starry-eyed emoji and smileys. But the latest one has entered the world of 2018 politics. The woman who allegedly had an affair with the President of the United States, Stormy Daniels, tweeted “F*** you Rian Johnson.” late last year on the social media platform.

It seems that Johnson just noticed this. Likely due to her recent move from porn star to cable news conversation piece, the tweet has just now resurfaced. Johnson, in his usual Jedi-like calm, responded simply: