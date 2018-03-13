Watch the First 11 Minutes of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Documentary

When Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released for home video, it will be paired with a feature-length documentary that details the process of how the latest film in the saga came together.

The Director and the Jedi details Rian Johnson‘s efforts to helm Episode VIII, and recently made its debut at South by Southwest this week. Now fans can watch the first 11 minutes of the documentary courtesy of IMDb.

The film begins with the production wrap party for The Last Jedi, as Johnson takes the stage alongside longtime collaborator and producer Ram Bergman as well as Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.

After Kennedy thanks the gigantic crew and praises Johnson, the film then cuts to various vloggers throughout the web who reacted to the initial announcement of Johnson’s hiring, all of them expressing curiosity and excitement over what the unique writer and director would bring to the table, bookended with a phone call recording of Johnson himself reacting to the news.

We then cut to Pinewood Studios in the United Kingdom where Johnson is meeting with Kennedy, Daisy Ridley, and Mark Hamill, breaking down the story of Luke Skywalker’s exile and Kylo Ren’s turn to the dark side. After a glimpse at a script reading, the film jumps to show the massive undertaking that is a Star Wars production.

Showing everything from the sets, the costumes, the props, the creature effects, the models, the storyboards, the digital effects, the planning, and even the production schedule, it’s easy to be overwhelmed at how many different aspects were required for a movie of this magnitude. Then there are the small moments where Johnson is the target of fan campaigns on Twitter, or on the receiving end of a phone call from George Lucas.

From all of that, it’s almost shocking to see that Johnson managed to keep his cool AND make a successful movie — of course, he had A LOT of help along the way.

The clip ends at the beginning of filming on Skellig Michael, Ireland, the location where the Ahch-To scenes were shot.

It’s a great tease for whats to come when The Last Jedi goes on sale for home video, and a great insight into the myriad challenges of making a Star Wars movie.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is available on Digital HD tomorrow, March 13th, and will hit 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 27th.

