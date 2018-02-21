‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Blu-ray Announcement Trailer Released

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is speeding towards its home media release.
Lucasfilm today released a trailer announcing the upcoming digital and Blu-ray release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The film will be available on Digital (in HD and 4K Ultra HD) and via Movies Anywhere on March 13th, and on Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and On-Demand on March 27th.
The home release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi includes several special features. Chief among them is The Director and the Jedi, a feature-length documentary following writer-director Rian Johnson’s creative journey through the creation of the film. Johnson also recorded an audio director’s commentary for the movie.
Here’s the full list of special features:
- The Director and the Jedi – Go deep behind the scenes with writer-director Rian Johnson on an intimate and personal journey through the production of the movie—and experience what it’s like to helm a global franchise and cultural phenomenon.
- Balance of the Force – Explore the mythology of the Force and why Rian Johnson chose to interpret its role in such a unique way.
- Scene Breakdowns
- Lighting the Spark: Creating the Space Battle – Get a close-up look at the epic space battle, from the sounds that help propel the action, through the practical and visual effects, to the characters who bring it all to life.
- Snoke and Mirrors – Motion capture and Star Wars collide as the filmmakers take us through the detailed process of creating the movie’s malevolent master villain.
- Showdown on Crait – Break down everything that went into creating the stunning world seen in the movie’s final confrontation, including the interplay between real-word locations and visual effects, reimagining the walkers, designing the crystal foxes, and much more.
- Andy Serkis Live! (One Night Only) – Writer-director Rian Johnson presents two exclusive sequences from the movie featuring Andy Serkis’ riveting, raw on-set performance before his digital makeover into Snoke.
- Deleted Scenes – With an introduction and optional commentary by writer-director Rian Johnson.
- Audio Commentary – View the movie with in-depth feature audio commentary by writer-director Rian Johnson.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi comes home in March. The next installment of the Star Wars saga, Star Wars: Episode IX, opens in theaters on December 20, 2019. Star Wars next returns to theaters in Solo: A Star Wars Story, opening May 25th.