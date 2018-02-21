‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Blu-ray Announcement Trailer Released

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is speeding towards its home media release.

Lucasfilm today released a trailer announcing the upcoming digital and Blu-ray release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The film will be available on Digital (in HD and 4K Ultra HD) and via Movies Anywhere on March 13th, and on Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and On-Demand on March 27th.

The home release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi includes several special features. Chief among them is The Director and the Jedi, a feature-length documentary following writer-director Rian Johnson’s creative journey through the creation of the film. Johnson also recorded an audio director’s commentary for the movie.

Here’s the full list of special features:

The Director and the Jedi – Go deep behind the scenes with writer-director Rian Johnson on an intimate and personal journey through the production of the movie—and experience what it’s like to helm a global franchise and cultural phenomenon.

Balance of the Force – Explore the mythology of the Force and why Rian Johnson chose to interpret its role in such a unique way.

Scene Breakdowns

Lighting the Spark: Creating the Space Battle – Get a close-up look at the epic space battle, from the sounds that help propel the action, through the practical and visual effects, to the characters who bring it all to life.

Snoke and Mirrors – Motion capture and Star Wars collide as the filmmakers take us through the detailed process of creating the movie’s malevolent master villain.

Showdown on Crait – Break down everything that went into creating the stunning world seen in the movie’s final confrontation, including the interplay between real-word locations and visual effects, reimagining the walkers, designing the crystal foxes, and much more.

Andy Serkis Live! (One Night Only) – Writer-director Rian Johnson presents two exclusive sequences from the movie featuring Andy Serkis’ riveting, raw on-set performance before his digital makeover into Snoke.

Deleted Scenes – With an introduction and optional commentary by writer-director Rian Johnson.

Audio Commentary – View the movie with in-depth feature audio commentary by writer-director Rian Johnson.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi comes home in March. The next installment of the Star Wars saga, Star Wars: Episode IX, opens in theaters on December 20, 2019. Star Wars next returns to theaters in Solo: A Star Wars Story, opening May 25th.