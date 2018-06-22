Former Star Wars Fans Claim to Have $200 Million to Craft ‘The Last Jedi’ Remake, Ask For Support

The divisive response to The Last Jedi immediately sparked outrage across social media following its release, with many fans and former Star Wars fans alike getting into heated debates about the film’s merits. The latest, and arguably most absurd, development in fan entitlement is a group of “fans” who claim they are going to create their own The Last Jedi and that producers are already willing to cover the $200 million price tag.

A “Remake The Last Jedi” Twitter account took to the social media platform to kick off a series of tweets with the message, “Our team of producers is offering to cover the budget for a remake of The Last Jedi in order to save Star Wars. Share this and spread the word to let @RobertIger & @Disney know you want this! This isn’t a joke, we’re ready to have the convo now!”

The tweet opens up a variety of questions, though the account also launched a website that attempted to explain more about their motivations.

“This is a campaign to provide Disney an opportunity to course correct with the Star Wars franchise. The fans are completely divided and the core goal of Star Wars has been abandoned,” the site reads. “The goal is to not make one half of the fandom happy over the other, it is to make a film that the fandom in general as a whole enjoys. The hero archetype’s of the original films is what made these so great, it made characters that everyone could relate to regardless of their background and beliefs. No longer having this core element along with poor storytelling, has made the franchise divisive and in disarray.”

One of the biggest and most obvious questions was, even without the countless legal ramifications of attempting to make a movie which you own no rights to, the film cost a massive sum, though the account ensured there were producers on board to cover the expenses.

Of the many responses the account offered fans, it responded to one user who pointed out this “remake” wouldn’t be able to star Carrie Fisher due to her passing, “Carrie can be kept in with her existing work, and yea believe it or not people in the multibillion dollar movie business can spend $200MM on a movie…”

Another interesting detail on RemakeTheLastJedi.com is a legal disclaimer that actually pledges the money to Disney themselves.

The disclaimer notes, “This is not an attempt to infringe on any copyrights and trademarks of Disney and Lucasfilm. This video is a parody that is aimed to raise awareness for the campaign and offer the money to Disney and Lucasfilm for the sole purpose of remaking The Last Jedi.”

The site claims that they have currently raised more than $7 million.

You can head to RemakeTheLastJedi.com to pledge your money to Disney because you didn’t like the movie Disney made.

[H/T RemakeTheLastJedi]