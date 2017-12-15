Dying Man’s Wish To See ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Being Granted Thanks To Two Fire Departments

More than the specifics about any single storyline, what has made Star Wars fans develop such deep connections with the saga is the people they share the films with, whether they be friends, family or strangers. Unfortunately, no matter how much we anticipate seeing a new installment in theaters, life can often get in the way, with Bedford, New Hampshire fan Ron Villemaire unable to make it to the theaters due to being in hospice care for stage 4 colon cancer.

Luckily, Villemaire’s situation was recognized by the Bedford and New Boston fire departments who ensure that not only will he make it to a screening, but that they’d have paramedics standing by in the theater should an emergency arise.

The 69-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran will be transported to the theater by an ambulance and the theater will have a hospital bed to accommodate the special screening. In addition to his friends and family being in attendance, so will costumed Stormtroopers and Darth Vader.

For over 40 years, the Star Wars saga has explored themes of family, friendship and the forces of good and evil, themes which remain integral to communities to this day. Recently, a writer revealed a story about how Mark Hamill attempted to give a terminally ill fan a remarkable encounter.

Screenwriter Ed Solomon recounted on Twitter how a friend’s terminally ill son wanted nothing more than to meet Luke Skywalker. Not Mark Hamill, as he was too young to understand he was an actor playing a part, but Skywalker himself.

Solomon reached out to Hamill’s agent to make the specific request, knowing how unlikely it would be for Hamill to make the appearance. Minutes later, Hamill reached out to Solomon to express his enthusiasm about the opportunity, inviting the family to his own home for the encounter.

The writer claims that Hamill dressed a Luke and spent hours with the family in character, answering countless questions about “his” life.

Fans can see how the latest chapter in the saga unfolds in The Last Jedi in theaters now.

