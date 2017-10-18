John Boyega Is Excited For Rian Johnson’s Plans For Star Wars’ Future

After appearances in the cult-classic film Attack the Block and the revival of the popular FOX series 24: Die Another Day, actor John Boyega‘s profile exploded with an appearance in the Star Wars franchise.

And though J.J. Abrams charted the first course in the new trilogy with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Boyega admitted that he’s very excited for everyone to see where the new writer/director takes the franchise next.

“”The reason why I am very excited for this film is Rian Johnson,” said Boyega in a discussion with Metro. “The guy has found a way of respecting the old, embracing what was done with JJ, expanding it with new ideas … Star Wars is still expanding. Especially with Rian’s mind and we’ve seen it with Looper the things that have come from his brain.”

As the main creative mind on the film, Johnson is responsible for nearly every facet of the new movie. It’s not just coming up with the story and telling the actors what to do, but concocting all of the intense visuals fans have been teased with in the two trailers thus far.

“To have those two elements together in one film, even visually is ridiculous,” Johnson said. “You saw those speeders going across the desert plains with the red? That’s Rian. Don’t know what he’s smoking, but it seems to be working.”

Boyega is also working on Pacific Rim: Uprising with his company UpperRoom Productions, working in front and behind the camera. And he understands there’s a responsibility to push diversity in his projects, and he wants the Star Wars franchise to continue the work.

“There definitely is that responsibility, but more the responsibility to hire those from those experiences to share their creative light, that’s the pivotal thing,” Boyega said. “Because if you just hire the same sort of people you’re just getting the same sort of film. It’s not wrong, but then there’s a lack of variety. I think ‘Pacific Rim [Uprising]’ handles that in a very unique way.”

Boyega is likely to return alongside J.J. Abrams in Episode IX in 2019, but for now fans can look forward to Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiering on December 15.