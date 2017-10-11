Star Wars: First IMAX Poster for ‘The Last Jedi’ Debuts

Following the release of an all-new trailer and official poster for The Last Jedi, fans have even more reason to be excited, as a new poster for fans attending IMAX screenings of the film at AMC theaters has debuted. Check out the poster for the special screenings below.

Fans will get their own poster if you attend an IMAX screening of The Last Jedi at AMC theaters on Sundays from December 17 – January 7. The art comes from artist Dan Mumford, and each week, a new poster will be revealed. The above poster is the first in the series, which is number “1 of 4.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the above poster focusing specifically on Luke and Rey on Ahch-To, we can assume each new installment in the set will focus on different characters, as opposed to the official poster which puts all the major players front and center.

AMC isn’t the only one offering incentives for Star Wars fans, as there are plenty of other collectibles available at other exhibitors.

If you’d rather attend IMAX screenings on a Saturday at participating Regal theaters from December 16 – December 30, the first 500 guests will receive an exclusive collectible ticket featuring unique art, while supplies last. Each week, new artwork will be revealed.

Attending a Cinemark location to see The Last Jedi allows Connections loyalty members to unlock a free pair of 3D Star Wars glasses with the purchase of a RealD 3D ticket.

Seeing the film at participating Alamo Drafthouse locations will allow you to purchase a commemorative all-Star Wars issue of Birth.Movies.Death, as well as three incredible Mondo-designed glasses, which are available for a limited time only.

The Last Jedi lands in theaters on December 15.